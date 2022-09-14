Lincoln Police officer pulled from service amid domestic-related investigation

A Lincoln police officer was pulled from service this week after a Lancaster County District Court judge issued protection orders against the 51-year-old stemming from a domestic disturbance that occurred Sunday.

District Judge Robert Otte on Tuesday signed two domestic abuse protection orders and one harassment order against officer Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who had been with the department for seven months.

The orders prohibit Wallage from possessing a firearm.

In a Wednesday night news release, the department said it learned of the protection orders late Tuesday night and Wallage was "immediately" pulled from service. Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow clarified that Wallage is still a city employee but is under internal investigation.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies served Wallage with the protection orders Wednesday at the Hall of Justice, according to court filings.

The orders stemmed from a Sunday incident at Wallage's former residence — where his wife still lives — in north Lincoln, where Wallage allegedly broke down the door and entered the house without permission. The incident "terrified" two residents who were home at the time, according to an affidavit that preceded one of the protection orders.

"My husband is a police officer and carries a gun for work, and sometimes when he's off-duty," Wallage's wife wrote in the affidavit. "I am very afraid of him right now as he seems to be acting in a very angry/irrational way and getting worse."

Residents who were home when Wallage allegedly kicked the door in Sunday called police. A police report detailing the call for service described the incident as a "disagreement between parties in a relationship" and labeled both Wallage and his wife as victims.

Wallage is still co-owner of the house, which he and his wife bought together in May, according to county property records.

Sunday marked the second time Lincoln Police had been been called to Wallage's former residence in the last three months on "domestic related issues," according to the news release and police dispatch records.

His first recorded run-in came in mid-July, when police responded to the house on North 16th Street after his wife, a 39-year-old woman, allegedly assaulted Wallage with a bladeless fan, according to the public report stemming from the incident obtained by the Journal Star.

Prosecutors charged Wallage's wife with third-degree domestic assault.

Wallage filed for divorce less than two weeks later. In her affidavit, his wife said she had asked Wallage for a divorce July 10 — three days before police were first called to their house — but that Wallage had refused to grant her one.

In her affidavit for a protection order, she said she "cannot sleep at night or function during the day" as she lives in fear of her husband. And she said law enforcement had so far been unhelpful.

"On both ... occasions I contacted 911 and requested help, but nothing has been done to deter this behavior and I was informed by law enforcement that he can do this whenever he wants because his name is on the house," she wrote in the affidavit.

Wallage did not respond to an email seeking comment on the protection orders Wednesday afternoon.

In an email he sent to his wife Tuesday — which she saved and attached to her affidavit seeking a protection order — Wallage described himself as the victim and noted that law enforcement had told his wife his entrance into their house was lawful.

"I guess I'm just easy to abuse," he said in part. "I don't have to hit to feel empowered or feel better about myself."

A former sergeant at the Chadron Police Department and a 26-year veteran of law enforcement, Wallage joined the Lincoln Police Department in January.