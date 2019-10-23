Lincoln police said a 14-year-old girl missing since early Wednesday morning was located safely.

The Lincoln teen left her home near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday, possibly getting into a light-colored SUV. Police asked for the public's help in finding her over concerns for her safety due to medical issues.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments