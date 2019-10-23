Lincoln police said a 14-year-old girl missing since early Wednesday morning was located safely.
The Lincoln teen left her home near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday, possibly getting into a light-colored SUV. Police asked for the public's help in finding her over concerns for her safety due to medical issues.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Audrey L French
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
AUDREY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Camron Jones
CAMRON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 131 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesica Joy Sekyra
JESICA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nya Cassandra Sherman
NYA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 250 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Alexa Lynn Medina
ALEXA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Asa French
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
ASA is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Paycee Jordan Sheldon
PAYCEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Zymira Iyanna Royal
ZYMIRA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Esmeralda R0driguez
ESMERALDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Desmond Parks
DESMOND is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chaat K Tot
CHAAT is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas Alexander Grande
NICHOLAS is a 31 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
LAMAR is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rue Chuol
RUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kellie M Allen
KELLIE is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 179 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joshua Bumsted
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
JOSHUA is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kaylynn Rose Ensz
KAYLYNN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Christian Michael Hoelscher
CHRISTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 105 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alivia Rose Graham
ALIVIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio Candia James
ANTONIO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse Ray Ethridge
JESSE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cynthia Gutierrez-centeno
CYNTHIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sarah Nicole Virginia Hudson
SARAH was last seen wearing a white flannel jacket and white pants. SARAH has a tattoo on her right forearm, scars on her nose and left leg, and her ears are pierced.
SARAH is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 215 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio D Chavez-ursino
ANTONIO is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ann Woods
ANN is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Robert James Verscheure
ROBERT is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 174 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Charnel Melinda Douglas
CHARNEL was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, and gray jogging pants with black & pink stripes.
CHARNEL is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Leroy Doerr
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
LEROY is a 53 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Nyadoar Gach Chockchock
NYADOAR is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mikhael Rouse
MIKHAEL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
James E III Cross
JAMES is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Willis Jr Martin
WILLIS is a 49 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew T Sifuentez Coleman
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 205 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Floyd H Hein
FLOYD is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Hailey Michelle Asyne Nesbitt
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
HAILEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 166 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ted Huls
Agency: Gage CO SO Beatrice
TED is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Jr Sird-black
ADRIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicolas D Brodigan
Agency: Hall CO SO Grand Island
NICOLAS is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Dillion Matthew Maggio
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DILLION is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Abak Ajuet Rehan
ABAK is a 32 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Raegan T Bryant
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
RAEGAN is a 20 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 127 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Benjamin Gabriel Grover
BENJAMIN is believed to be traveling a BRONZE, HONDA ACCORD 4 door, with Nebraska license plates.
BENJAMIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kimberly Johnson
KIMBERLY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kylie Wadsworth
KYLIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon Thomas
JAXON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Deavia Hatten-johnson
DEAVIA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 305 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mallory Jane Leonard
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MALLORY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Rebecca A Johnson
REBECCA is a 47 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Juan Gonzalez
JUAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 146 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aierkiese Tolbert
AIERKIESE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Azriel I Romo
CAMEREN is believed to be traveling in a MAROON, 2018 FORD FUSION, with Nebraska license plate IAC353.
AZRIEL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dorothea Locke Melcher
DOROTHEA is believed to be traveling in a RED, CHEVROLET CRUS, with Nebraska license plates. DOROTHEA has a 2" scar on her left knee, and an Arabic saying tattooed down her left arm.
DOROTHEA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Janelle M Moore
JANELLE is a 38 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Hazell T Williams
HAZELL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Harley M Wiest
HARLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Angelo Torrez Delle
ANGELO is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tianna Denise Snoddy
TIANNA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 151 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chace Akin
Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
CHACE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Sandy hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony Curtis
ANTHONY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Tyler Robert Oldfield
TYLER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Destinee Connerley
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DESTINEE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Michael Dmyterko
MICHAEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tabious Smiley
TABIOUS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 126 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathon C Pacheco-suarez
JONATHON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexandria Diane Combs
ALEXANDRIA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
William Augustus Stevens
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
WILLIAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ashley Evans
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Unknown eyes.
Dustin Armani Lucero
DUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Carlos Aguilar
CARLOS is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Liddick
ZACHARY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Aakosha Barber
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
AAKOSHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Markus L Walker
MARKUS is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cardaisha R Daniels
CARDAISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nathan Q Sramek
NATHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gary Slowminski
Hair color: Gray Or Partially Gray
Available photo is from 2008.
GARY is a 60 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Jr Boykins
JOSHUA was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a doo rag.
JOSHUA is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dana Liddick
DANA was last seen wearing a black shirt, and black pants. DANA may be with her brother ZACAHRY LIDDICK, and both may be traveling in a white van.
DANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Delonna Shirretta Black
DELONNA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Liddick
ZACHARY was last seen wearing black jogging pants. ZACHARY has his mother's name tattooed on his upper right arm.
ZACHARY is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Myles Jorian Nelson
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MYLES is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Cameron R Jr Koonce
CAMERON is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rico A Katami
Agency: Fillmore CO SO Geneva
RICO is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Lewis
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
AJAH is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Lavell Piggie
LAVELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cecilia E Reyes
CECILIA is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Eugene Loe Roth
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
EUGENE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Roberto S Soto
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
ROBERTO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Sanjit Rai
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
SANJIT is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 98 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nathanael Michael Tull
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
NATHANAEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Jamal D Bland
JAMAL is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Marcie Elizabeth Ryon
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MARCIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Mason Brewer
Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
MASON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ezequiel R Barraza-anguiano
EZEQUIEL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tzarius A Smith
TZARIUS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Oscar Rosas
OSCAR was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, and black shorts. OSCAR may be traveling in a GRAY, FORD WINDSTAR.
OSCAR is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Evans
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
ASHLEY is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Robert Scott Furman
Hair color: Gray Or Partially Gray
ROBERT is a 61 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 260 lbs. He has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Brown eyes.
Nyakuoth Nyoch Gai
NYAKUOTH is a 24 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jason Michael Barnett
JASON is a 48 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
David Pila
DAVID is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!