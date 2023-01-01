 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln police make arrest in shooting that left one man critical

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old Lincoln man Sunday after an early morning shooting that injured two men, leaving one in critical condition.

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Fredrick Gooch was arrested without incident at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday after he was identified as a suspect. Police cited him with first- and second-degree assault and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Officers were called to a house in the 3000 block of Vine Street around 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots.

When they got there, they found two men, one inside the home and one outside, who had been shot. Kocian said a 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital and remained in critical but stable condition Sunday afternoon, while a 27-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital.

He said officers believe the men were at a social gathering where some sort of disturbance broke out, leading to the shooting.

People are also reading…

Both eastbound lanes of Vine Street were reopened after earlier being closed, however investigators are continuing to gather evidence and one westbound lane will remain closed on Monday. 

Kocian asked anyone with information on the shooting, including video or photos, to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

'Kupo's spirit lives forever': Lincoln man and Zimbabwe native lived life to the fullest, friends and family say

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News