Lincoln police locate missing woman

Lincoln police located Monica McDonald this morning after she had gone missing late last night.
McDonald fled the 200 block of West Chadderton on foot around 11:30 p.m. Friday, an occupant of the same residence reported.
Due to a medical diagnosis, LPD considered McDonald a vulnerable person.
"Her lack of vehicle or cell phone is cause for concern," LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.
McDonald is 5'10, 190-pound woman with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and tie-die shorts.
