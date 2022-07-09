 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln police locate missing woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Monica McDonald

Photo of Monica McDonald courtesy of the Lincoln Police Department.

 Jenna Thompson

Lincoln police located Monica McDonald this morning after she had gone missing late last night.

McDonald fled the 200 block of West Chadderton on foot around 11:30 p.m. Friday, an occupant of the same residence reported. 

Due to a medical diagnosis, LPD considered McDonald a vulnerable person.

"Her lack of vehicle or cell phone is cause for concern," LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

McDonald is 5'10, 190-pound woman with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and tie-die shorts.

Lincoln Police asking for help in finding suspect in fatal stabbing
Glock handgun stolen from southeast Lincoln garage, police say
Lincoln man shot in Edgewood lot gets federal prison time on drug and gun charges

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News