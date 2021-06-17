 Skip to main content
Lincoln police identify parent of child found Thursday afternoon
Lincoln police identify parent of child found Thursday afternoon

Lincoln police have identified a parent of the young child who was found at about 3 p.m. Thursday near 27th and W streets.

The department had asked for the public's help in identifying the child Thursday afternoon.

