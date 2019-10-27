Lincoln police on Saturday found the body of a dog that had been reported missing last week.
The 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Huxley was initially reported missing Oct. 21. The dog's owner said she was at Wilderness Park when the dog ran off and she lost sight of him.
She said she later saw the dog in an older model hatchback leaving the park.
On Saturday afternoon, a passerby at the park called police and reported finding the dog's body, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.
Officers investigated the scene and found no signs of foul play.