The Lincoln Police Department and the Malone Center teamed up on Saturday for a first-of-its-kind job fair serving the Lincoln community.

Saturday’s event was the result of tireless work from Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Stanford Binko Bradley Jr., the associate director of teen programs at the Malone Center. Bradley Jr. said that he and Ewins laid the groundwork for the job fair over coffee and that he’s appreciative of LPD’s involvement in putting on Saturday’s event.

Ewins said Saturday's job fair was the first such event that LPD and the Malone Center have partnered to hold.

“[LPD] has been more than willing to come out and meet us in our community where our people can feel comfortable coming and getting those resources,” Bradley Jr. said. “... These people are coming to our community and offering to sit down and have these conversations on a Saturday morning when they could be doing anything else. It says a lot.”

LPD was one of a few groups represented at Saturday’s job fair. Representatives from Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Literacy were present at the Malone Center, other business professionals were on-site to assist with constructing a resume. Attendees were also able to acquire dress clothes for potential future interviews.

“Partnering with the Malone Center is always something that we’ve done historically and we wanted to add to that by having a job fair,” Ewins said.

According to Ewins, LPD’s presence at the Malone Center on Saturday doubled as proof of concept for the department’s recent uptick in recruitment efforts. LPD’s new recruitment cruiser was parked outside the Malone Center. The department has made a recent social media push to encourage more applicants.

Ewins said that LPD is just under 91% staffed, with 333 officers of the 366 authorized in the city budget. Recruiting has been a challenge nationwide in recent years, Ewins said, and she hopes events like Saturday help LPD work to regain trust with community members.

“We’re coming out of a very difficult time where our profession is being challenged to change. The community is demanding change and we’re listening to that,” Ewins said. “Recruitment will come, I believe we’re making the right investments and getting to the right places to bring a diverse workforce in.”

Increasing diversity in the police department has been a central talking point for Bradley Jr. and Ewins. The steps LPD is taking towards its goal of reflecting Lincoln’s diversity on the police force is crucially important, according to Bradley Jr, though both acknowledged the work that still needs to be done.

“I think that, with any job, it’s important to have representation,” Bradley Jr. said. “Especially when you’re in the position to protect and serve a community, to have people from the community to have an opportunity to join and help create change and be the examples we need in these different agencies.”

Ewins hopes that Saturday's job fair kickstarts many more events held in conjunction with the Malone Center. She said she wants the job fair to become an annual event. Ewins added that being at the Malone Center and working with Bradley Jr. is extremely significant for LPD and its outreach efforts.

Ewins said she's optimistic that the success of Saturday's job fair can help LPD become more of a community pillar.

"It's about building trust, we have to start building trust," Ewins said. "Because every single time an incident occurs across the nation with law enforcement and the community, it brings us all backward. And so we have to build that trust again."

