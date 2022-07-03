Lincoln Police asking for help in finding suspect in fatal stabbing

Lincoln Police have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of a Lincoln man Friday night.

LPD is asking for help from the community in finding Steven A. Alexander, who they say is responsible for the death of 26-year-old Austin Gress.

Officers responding to a call Friday at about 9 p.m. and found Gress in the alley behind a convenience store at 27th and Dudley streets. He died at the scene.

Police said a witness saw the victim and another man in an altercation over a bicycle in front of the store before the stabbing, adding that the men knew each another. Alexander fled the scene and is considered dangerous.

Investigators worked at the scene for several hours, conducting interviews, checking available video and gathering other evidence.

It was Lincoln's fourth suspected killing in 2022, more than a month after the first three occurred in one weekend. There were eight in the city in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

