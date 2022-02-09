Lincoln Police ask for help locating missing 9-year-old boy

The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help in searching for 9-year-old Joshua Beltz.

Joshua, described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane, which is located in a mobile home park adjacent to West Lincoln Park.

Police said Joshua is believed to be wearing a leather racing jacket with the number "76" on it, a Navy blue polo and khaki pants.

Joshua is diagnosed with autism but is verbal.

Police asked that anyone who sees Joshua or knows where he might be to call 402 441-6000 to report his location.

