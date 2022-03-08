Lincoln police ask for help in locating missing 12-year-old

The Lincoln Police Department asked for assistance Tuesday night in locating a missing 12-year-old, Ja’Zavier A. Martin, who walked away from the Nuernberger Education Center shortly after classes were dismissed.
Ja’Zavier is approximately 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath and black jeans.
The Nuernberger Center, a school for students who have been referred from other LPS middle schools, is located near 40th and Sumner streets. Police said Ja’ Zavier frequents the area near Dawes Middle School, 52nd Street and Colfax Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.