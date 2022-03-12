Lincoln police ask for help in locating man missing from community treatment program

The Lincoln Police Department is looking to locate a 57-year-old man last seen late Friday night near 20th and Q streets.
If you see or know the whereabouts of Terry Wampole, do not approach him but immediately call police at 402-441-6000.
Police said Wampole is under a court order and potentially dangerous. His case is reviewed annually in Lancaster County District Court.
Wampole is described as 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was possibly wearing a grey University of Nebraska letterman's jacket and a Nebraska baseball cap.