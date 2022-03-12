 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police ask for help in locating man missing from community treatment program

The Lincoln Police Department is looking to locate a 57-year-old man last seen late Friday night near 20th and Q streets.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Terry Wampole, do not approach him but immediately call police at 402-441-6000.

Terry Wampole

Police said Wampole is under a court order and potentially dangerous. His case is reviewed annually in Lancaster County District Court.

Wampole is described as 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He was possibly wearing a grey University of Nebraska letterman's jacket and a Nebraska baseball cap.

