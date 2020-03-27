Lincoln playgrounds closed, but city parks and trails are open

“Some communities in the country have actually wrapped their playgrounds with caution tape. We're not taking that approach. We're trying to get people notified.”

The city has reviewed and canceled all park shelter reservations between now and May 6, Johnson said. Those who had made reservations can resubmit those reservations if they reduce their group size to 10 or fewer people.

Additionally, restrooms in the parks have been closed and water fountains shut off. Those who go out to the parks are encouraged to bring water with them and to also carry hand sanitizer. Residents are also encouraged to carry their trash out with them.

Those who use basketball, pickleball and tennis courts should keep gatherings to 10 or fewer and observe the six-foot distance while on the courts, Johnson said.

City golf courses also have made some operational adjustments. All golf carts are now single rider only. Golfers are encouraged to pay in advance online to reduce the amount of time they are in the clubhouses.