After 51 years, a Lincoln pilot who went missing in action during the Vietnam War will be buried on Monday at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Larry Alfred Zich, who was 24 when the UH-1H Iroquois helicopter he was co-piloting went missing on April 3, 1972, will be interred with full military honors at 10 a.m.

To honor Zich, several groups will be in attendance, including the Patriot Guard Riders, VFW Post 4626, American Legion Post 3, Nebraska Veterans Affairs and the Daughters of American Revolution-Deborah Avery Chapter. A flyover will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard.

A native of Sturgis, South Dakota, Zich went missing after he and three other crew members on the helicopter got lost during a combat support mission that departed Marble Mountain in Da Nang, South Vietnam.

More than 16 years later, in 1988, the Defense Intelligence Agency received human remains from a Vietnamese refugee that belonged to nine different people who reportedly died in an aircraft crash and were buried in Quang Nam province. One set of these remains was associated with Zich. It then took the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency approximately 35 more years to conclusively confirm, on Oct. 25, 2022, that they were the remains of Zich.

Members of the public are invited to attend the services, which will be held at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th St.

