Lincoln photographer lands role on 'General Hospital'

Joel Sartore saw his own signed Photo Ark prints decorating the executive producer’s office wall; Kathy Sartore saw familiar faces — she started watching “General Hospital” during its Luke-and-Laura era, and still knows most of its characters.

(Luke’s long gone, but Kathy Sartore did take a picture of Laura’s dressing room.)

Then it was time for their shot. Kathy Sartore was cast as an extra, though she’s still not clear what her role was. “I’m not sure if I was supposed to be Joel’s wife. I was not really shot with him at all. I think I was an admirer at the gallery.”

But she did get to stand next to Ned Quartermaine, one of the storyline’s main characters.

And her husband’s performance wasn’t as bad as he described it, she said.

“Joel does not memorize; he’s a great off-the-cuff speaker. And so it was a challenge for him to say the exact words that were in his script. But he got through it.”

Five takes later, when he was finished, the cast was gracious, Joel Sartore said.

“They were very kind to me when I was flubbing the last two sentences. They applauded me when I got done, but I know I’m not an actor.”