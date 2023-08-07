Pershing Center — and any memories of the concerts and basketball games, graduations and circuses still floating in the ether within those walls — is coming down.

Crews have been inside of Pershing for a week doing “soft demo” — taking down the drywall and insulation, plaster and anything else not recyclable, said Chance Van Riper, an equipment operator with Council Bluffs-based National Concrete Cutting, which is supervising the Pershing demolition.

There’s been fencing up for a while, but Monday the outside demolition began in earnest — with two large gaping holes in the north side of the building, which allowed the crews to get the trash inside the building out.

By late afternoon crews began working on the front wall that held the giant mural saved by a small group of dedicated volunteers, who raised the money to safely remove the 763,000 tiles from the 38-foot-by-140-foot mural and then found a new location: a park in Wyuka Cemetery.

The mural was on a plaster wall now being demolished, and behind that is more brick wall, Van Riper said.

He said it will take two or three weeks to get the entire structure completely down, but city officials said it will likely be November before workers finish cleaning and removing all the debris and basement foundation.

By late this week or early next week, workers will begin removing steel trusses that run the span of the building, and that iron will be recycled. Removing them will take different equipment that can shear trusses of that size, Van Riper said.

Unless something unforeseen happens — which it sometimes does.

“This isn’t construction, it’s destruction and it doesn’t always go according to plan,” he said.

One of the challenges with Pershing is there’s not a lot of space to work with, so getting the trusses down, processed and ready to ship to recyclers will be difficult, he said.

The old auditorium — which has been at Centennial Mall near 16th and N streets for 67 years — is being removed to make way for an affordable housing development by Omaha-based White Lotus.

The group plans to build a five-story building along 16th Street with 93 apartments. Initially, the developer planned to build an L-shaped building that would run along both 16th and N streets and include 100 apartments, with first-floor commercial and office space.

Now White Lotus will leave the N Street side for future development.

City officials initially talked about locating a new city library as part of the development but have postponed a decision on whether to ask voters to approve a bond issue to pay for it.

