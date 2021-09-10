Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department struggles to find officials in labor shortage

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department isn't immune from the nationwide labor shortage, as it's struggled to fill various positions -- specifically in youth recreation programs.

Recreation Coordinator Dan Payzant said there is a lengthy waiting list of parents wanting their kids in numerous programs this fall. Yet, without staff to fill positions such as referees and instructors, programs will remain at a limited capacity.

Due to the pandemic, a handful of indoor youth sports weren't offered last year so many previous officials have moved onto other jobs.

"We've missed out on a lot of word-of-mouth connections that in the past helped replenish our supply of officials," he said.

Although Payzant said a quick turnover rate is common for seasonal positions, people are typically waiting to take on the roles that come available.

After all, he noted, a referee makes $20 per game and can earn as much as $80 a night.

"Turnover is a normal part of this work. It's kind of inherent in the position," he said. "But what we're finding right now is that we just don't have the number of applicants to fill vacancies as we have in the past."