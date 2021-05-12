Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold youth track and field event

A free track and field event hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will allow youth to compete in various running, jumping and throwing events.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at Lincoln Northeast High School. The event is open to participants who must be between 6 and 13 years old as of Dec. 31, 2021. The registration deadline is Monday.

Participants can choose to compete in one group relay event, two running events and one field event or one running event and two field events. Events include the 50-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes; 800- and 1600-meter runs; standing long jump; and baseball and softball throws. Different age groups qualify for different events.

The top four finishers in both the girls and boys divisions of each event will be awarded ribbons. The first- through fourth-place finishers in the 8-year-old and above divisions will advance to compete at the Nebraska Youth Track & Field Meet Championships on June 12 in Grand Island.