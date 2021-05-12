 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold youth track and field event
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold youth track and field event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cornhusker State Games

Terrell White-Hill of Omaha runs in the boys 100-meter dash in June 2014 during the track and field competition at the Cornhusker State Games at Lincoln High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

A free track and field event hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will allow youth to compete in various running, jumping and throwing events. 

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at Lincoln Northeast High School. The event is open to participants who must be between 6 and 13 years old as of Dec. 31, 2021. The registration deadline is Monday.

Participants can choose to compete in one group relay event, two running events and one field event or one running event and two field events. Events include the 50-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes; 800- and 1600-meter runs; standing long jump; and baseball and softball throws. Different age groups qualify for different events. 

The top four finishers in both the girls and boys divisions of each event will be awarded ribbons. The first- through fourth-place finishers in the 8-year-old and above divisions will advance to compete at the Nebraska Youth Track & Field Meet Championships on June 12 in Grand Island.

Participants can register for the event or learn more about it at lincoln.ne.gov/trackmeet. Registration is also available in person at the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Team Sports offices at 3131 O St., Suite 300.

Pharmacies to start offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older on Thursday
LPS reevaluating dedicated remote learning program for middle and high school students
Name recommendations for Northwest High, Robinson Elementary move forward

TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR MAY

Top Journal Star photos for May

1 of 19
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News