Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold STEM-focused sessions for middle school students

Lincoln middle school students can build their science, technology, engineering and math skills through a Parks and Recreation Department program on upcoming Wednesday nights in July.
The "Build Your EcosySTEM" sessions will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 14, 21 and 28 at the Irving Recreation Center, according to a news release from the parks and recreation department.
The sessions, which will be supervised by construction industry professionals, will engage students in hands-on activities related to construction, building bridges, electronic systems and learning and construction careers.
The American Builders and Contractors of Nebraska, Lincoln STEM Ecosystem and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Durham School are working with the parks and recreation department to coordinate the program.
Each session will also include dinner and a T-shirt, the release said, and students can attend one session or all three.
Crews responded to Paramount Linen and Uniform Rental at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday after an alarm alerted fire officials and the sprinkler system had activated. No one was in the building at the time.
Lincoln Police have arrested the man they say shot Deontae Abron in June after a fight at a house party devolved into gunfire, leaving the 31-year-old dead and his family grieving nearly a thousand miles away.
Though the project remains on schedule, "it’s frustrating when you get to your work truck in the morning and you don’t have a catalytic converter," said Curt Mueting of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.