Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold STEM-focused sessions for middle school students
editor's pick

Lincoln Parks and Rec to hold STEM-focused sessions for middle school students

Lincoln middle school students can build their science, technology, engineering and math skills through a Parks and Recreation Department program on upcoming Wednesday nights in July.

The "Build Your EcosySTEM" sessions will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 14, 21 and 28 at the Irving Recreation Center, according to a news release from the parks and recreation department.

The sessions, which will be supervised by construction industry professionals, will engage students in hands-on activities related to construction, building bridges, electronic systems and learning and construction careers.

The American Builders and Contractors of Nebraska, Lincoln STEM Ecosystem and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Durham School are working with the parks and recreation department to coordinate the program.

Each session will also include dinner and a T-shirt, the release said, and students can attend one session or all three.

Registration is required by Wednesday. Parents can register by emailing BuildYourEcosySTEM@abcnebraska.org or calling 402-477-4451.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News