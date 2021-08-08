Lincoln parents and children find inclusive community through UBU Therapy Farms

Besides being fun to interact with, the animals also play a part in Wheeler’s therapy practices.

Wheeler holds a certification from the University of Denver in animal assisted therapies, and she uses the concept of care farming, in which farming activities are used to help clients feel comfortable and create a positive learning environment.

“I use these animals as kind of a catalyst to speed warp the therapeutic alliance," she said. "They want to come back because they feel like part of this place.”

About half of the camp time was spent working on social skills, mindfulness and emotional regulation, Wheeler said. The other half included activities such as yoga, art projects, planting seeds and interacting with the farm’s animals.

Response to UBU's first ever camp has been very enthusiastic, Wheeler said, and she hopes to hold an even bigger camp next year and start holding after-school programs depending on the interest of the community.

“People are pretty excited about it,” she said. “They're excited about having a space where they feel connected, where they feel like they can be themselves."