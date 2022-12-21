Lincoln officials warn of 'triple threat' as winter storm blows into region

Local public safety officials urged residents to cancel appointments, reconsider holiday travel plans and to generally stay indoors as Lincoln braces for a "triple threat" of extreme weather conditions set to envelope the area beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The looming combination of snowfall, high winds and cold air "could lead to blizzard-like conditions and the lowest wind chill temperatures in decades," Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said at a Wednesday news conference, where she appeared alongside the city's police and fire chiefs and Lancaster County's engineer.

The four public transportation and safety officials touted the city's preparations but warned of up to 3 inches of snowfall in Lincoln that, combined with 45 mph winds, are expected to create "white-out conditions" that could make travel "very difficult, if not impossible," Elliott said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that extends until 7 p.m. Friday. A wind chill warning extends through noon on Christmas Eve, with wind chill temperatures as low as 40-below zero possible in the Lincoln area.

Elliott said the city and county's winter operations team has prepared their fleets of snowplows ahead of the storm — which forced Lincoln Public Schools to close Wednesday and Thursday.

"We've trained all year for winter driving operations," said Pam Dingman, the engineer who serves as Elliott's counterpart in the county. "We practice it. We practice winter conditions. Does it mean we're prepared for everything? No. But it means we're prepared for most things."

But despite those preparations, the officials warned of the impact that the weather could have on roadway conditions.

Elliott predicted white-out conditions would delay plowing operations in rural areas of the county. Dave Engler, Lincoln's fire chief, said his department is activating extra units in preparation for slowed response times. Dingman said she had canceled personal appointments and encouraged others to do the same.

And Police Chief Teresa Ewins even urged residents to reconsider holiday travel plans ahead of Christmas.

"Well, it is the holiday, and people want to be with family, but please weigh that risk," she said. "Because we don't want to have people in the street. Cars break down, collisions — things like that will happen. We're putting our first responders in harm when we do that.

"And so please think about the fact that — is it worth going out there and possibly getting in a collision and being stuck in the elements? Because it is gonna be difficult for people."

The police chief asked residents who may need to file police reports in the coming days to hold off until the storm passes if possible. And if the snow piles up in drifts, Engler asked residents whose property borders one of the city's 12,000 fire hydrants to dig around the hydrant and shovel a path directly to it in case fire crews need to access it.

Elliott said city crews would conduct spot checks of streets as snow falls in the coming days, deploying its fleet of 11 plows to arterial and residential streets as necessary — operations that may be delayed if white-out conditions consume the city. Residents can track plow progress live on the city's website.

Outside of city limits, Dingman said the main concern is blowing snow that could effect visibility along the 1,400 miles of county roadways, most of which are unpaved and unlit, she said.

"We do not put crews on gravel after nightfall," she said.

Dingman asked anyone who might be forced to abandon their vehicle after getting stuck or stalling on a county road to report the location of their car to the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500.

The storm could also impact StarTran, Lincoln's public transit system, but there aren't plans to pull buses off the streets. Service delays or updates will be posted to StarTran's webpage.

Residents in need of a warm place to stay can turn to the People's City Mission, at 110 Q St. just west of downtown. The shelter is open around the clock.

Ewins asked residents to call police if they spot others in need after temperatures drop to dangerous levels early Thursday morning.

"If you see somebody that is outside, please call," she said. "Because we don't want that person to pass away based on this weather. That's very, very important."

The department's non-emergency number is 402-441-6000.

