Lincoln officials urge water conservation as dry summer looms

With warmer temperatures and abnormally low precipitation projected through June, Lincoln officials on Wednesday urged residents to begin water conservation efforts now as a potentially dry summer looms.

The city's request, announced in news release Tuesday morning, was made in coordination with experts across the Lower Platte River Drought Consortium, a group of agencies that works together to sustain public water supplies in the lower Platte River basin.

The non-mandatory water conservation plan largely focuses on yard maintenance, which officials say can account for more than 50% of Lincoln's daily water usage on hot summer days.

Much of this water is wasted through overwatering, evaporation and faulty sprinkler systems, Lincoln Water System Superintendent Steve Owen said in the news release.

The city asked residents to avoid water-wasting pitfalls by watering lawns only when necessary, and doing so in the early morning hours to circumvent quick water evaporation.

Officials also recommended residents avoid watering on hot or windy days to reduce evaporation, minimize grass fertilization in the summer months, only cut a third of grass height when mowing and sharpen mower blades to avoid injuring grass.

A complete list of water conservation methods is available on the city's website.

In 2019, Lincoln mandated a 50% reduction in water use by residents and a 25% reduction by commercial users amid record flooding on the Platte River near Ashland.

Last June, around 1,800 customers of the rural water district that serves Bennet, Panama and Roca were banned from watering their lawns at all for more than two weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.