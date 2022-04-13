Lincoln officials urge water conservation as dry summer looms

With warmer temperatures and abnormally low precipitation projected through June, Lincoln officials on Wednesday urged residents to begin water conservation efforts now as a potentially dry summer looms.
The city's request, announced in news release Tuesday morning, was made in coordination with experts across the Lower Platte River Drought Consortium, a group of agencies that works together to sustain public water supplies in the lower Platte River basin.
The non-mandatory water conservation plan largely focuses on yard maintenance, which officials say can account for more than 50% of Lincoln's daily water usage on hot summer days.
Much of this water is wasted through overwatering, evaporation and faulty sprinkler systems, Lincoln Water System Superintendent Steve Owen said in the news release.
The city asked residents to avoid water-wasting pitfalls by watering lawns only when necessary, and doing so in the early morning hours to circumvent quick water evaporation.
Officials also recommended residents avoid watering on hot or windy days to reduce evaporation, minimize grass fertilization in the summer months, only cut a third of grass height when mowing and sharpen mower blades to avoid injuring grass.
A Lincoln woman said a family friend set up a Go Fund Me to help pay funeral expenses after her daughter died. But when the daughter's widower tried to get the $3,732 that was raised, Go Fund Me said the money had been withdrawn.
The warrant comes more than a month after a 12-year-old girl told police she had awaken to the 51-year-old lifting her shirt and bra as she slept at his residence Feb. 26, Investigator Robert Norton said in the affidavit for his arrest.
The 33-year-old deposited the $26,040 check into her bank account in June 2021, according to the affidavit for her arrest — more than 10 months before she was ultimately charged with theft by deception.
"Right now, as we speak, there are labor brokers on the project with a number of workers who are being paid in cash," said Felicia Hilton, the political director of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
The defense contends that Majdal Elias, who is facing a second-degree murder charge, wasn't the shooter. He just happened to live in the apartment complex and drive a silver Ford Explorer, like the one the shooter drove.