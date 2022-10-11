Lincoln officials don't think Pershing mural should be in a park; supporters hope to change minds

The efforts of a group that raised $844,000 in four months to safely remove the Pershing Center mural has hit a snag: securing a place to reinstall it after city officials concluded it shouldn’t be in a city park.

Liz Shea-McCoy, who led the effort to save the 38-foot-by-140–foot mural that had graced the front of Pershing for 65 years, said mural supporters felt blindsided by the decision and don't feel they were given an adequate opportunity to respond to the concerns.

They plan to appeal to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board at its meeting Thursday to recommend that the city reopen discussions.

“We hope to be a partner with the city again and straighten out some of the misunderstanding,” Shea-McCoy said. “Our hope is to work with a small group in Parks and Rec and (the director) and begin that communication again — and just keep the doors open to honor a piece of Nebraska art and all the patrons that have supported that. They gave us the energy to keep going with this.”

The city planned to demolish the mural, along with the old downtown auditorium, to make way for a new development by the Omaha-based White Lotus Development.

But in March, Shea-McCoy and a small group of like-minded folks, began what seemed like an impossible fundraising goal — to raise the $3 million needed to safely remove the mural before the demolition, store it and reinstall it.

The group got a couple of extensions from the city — which has yet to begin demolition of Pershing — and raised just enough to pay Mike McCullough of MTZ Properties to safely remove and store the tiles.

The group's efforts garnered a Mayor’s Arts Award.

Supporters had talked with the Lancaster Event Center for several months about relocating the mural there, but ultimately the Lancaster County Agricultural Society decided it needed all the space available to host events, Shea-McCoy said.

Conversations then began with the city.

In August, after Maggie Stuckey-Ross took over the Parks and Rec Department, she brought together a group of people from various city departments — planning, urban development, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the law department — to talk about the group’s request to reinstall the mural in a public park.

The group of city officials had various concerns, including lighting, security, vandalism and how it might intrude on open spaces, and concluded a city park wasn’t suitable for placement. Stuckey-Ross said she shared those concerns with the mayor, who agreed with the assessment.

“The goal of the meeting was to discuss the request and come up with a recommendation to the mayor about how to proceed,” she said. “We came to a decision that we just aren’t convinced a city park location is the best answer to where this mural should be permanently located. We are hopeful they can find a location for the mural, but that’s where we landed.”

The city leaders’ concerns ranged from not having adequate lighting and security to the potential for vandalism or possible injuries if people climbed on the structure.

Vandalism is a problem every day with a city park, Stuckey-Ross said.

“It takes a lot of money and lots of time, and we had concerns about adding another feature to that list,” she said.

Shea-McCoy said she and other mural supporters didn't feel they were given the opportunity to address concerns, which led to misinformation. She asked for a list of concerns raised by the city leaders, which Stuckey-Ross provided. She responded to them and Stuckey-Ross forwarded them to the mayor.

Among those responses is that part of the fundraising efforts include a $200,000 endowment for maintenance, repair and insurance, and that a security system, anti-vandalism devices and lighting all are included in the proposed design and reinstallation budget.

Many of the concerns focused on relocating the mural to Pioneers Park, but Shea-McCoy said that was just one of the possible locations discussed. Among the concerns was intruding on the greenspace and views. Shea-McCoy said her group's ideas would not have impeded views.

Other possible locations include Jensen Park, Bison Park, the future South Haymarket Park or the recently announced Youth Sports Complex near Oak Lake Park, Shea-McCoy said.

Getting a location nailed down is important, she said, because fundraising and grant applications can’t begin without it.

Stuckey-Ross said officials tried to be as positive and transparent as possible and lots of people in the city have spent time trying to see how it would work.

At this point, she said, it would take a recommendation by the advisory board — which just advises the parks department — that it is something the city needs to revisit.

“It’s certainly a possibility,” she said. “For me, our advisory board is representative of this community and the community we serve.”

Stuckey-Ross, who used to be the director of the Parks and Recreation Foundation, said she understands the concern the group that raised funds has to fulfill a commitment to donors and she believes there’s a solution out there.

“We are an option to consider, but I don’t think we are the only option,” she said.