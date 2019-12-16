Lincoln officer gets birthday surprise when son in Army comes home early

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
See the surprise a Lincoln officer got for his birthday:
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today