Lincoln nursing homes take a deep breath after long year of social distancing and fear

Prior to COVID-19, Moseman would play card games or chat outside when Corbin visited. Between November and February, they tried to make up for the lost time.

Corbin told her mother about the news from Oakland, where Moseman spent the majority of her life. They also talked about Moseman's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she had last seen through window visits over the summer.

The time they spent talking always went by too quickly, Corbin said. But she tried to stretch the hour she was allotted as long as possible, taking advantage of any time she could spend with her mother.

In the fall, Bickford Cottage also allowed scheduled visitors to go to a resident’s apartment to be with them, because many residents were considered to be in a “compassionate care situation.” But once case numbers spiked, officials decided to have guests meet residents in a private dining room so they could sanitize the area before and after the visit.

“We're a small community, so we really get to know all of our residents and that's always been our focus: to do whatever it takes to make them happy,” Sheldon said. “So being in the situation where we're not able to necessarily do the things that we used to be able to do for them has been really hard for a lot of our staff.”