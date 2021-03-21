Lincoln nursing homes take a deep breath after long year of social distancing and fear

On the day she died in early March, 94-year-old Pat Moseman struggled to catch her breath.
Moseman had the brace she wore on her left hand removed so Mary Corbin, her daughter, could grasp her hand — something Corbin had rarely been able to do since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Because both she and her mother had been vaccinated weeks before, Corbin didn't wear a mask.
Moseman was given a dose of morphine at 4 p.m. An hour later, she received a second dose and was unable to speak.
She died a short time later of congestive heart failure, with Corbin and a few other family members at her bedside at Hillcrest Firethorn rehabilitation center and long-term care facility.
Moseman, who grew up in California, raised three kids on a farm near Oakland. A stroke in 2019 landed her in a wheelchair, but her daughter said she was still a force to be reckoned with.
During the pandemic, Moseman never wanted her children to feel sorry for her, even though she went months without being in the same room with them. She kept busy with word searches and boasted about winning bingo games.
Though she kept busy, the last year of Moseman's life was complicated by the virus. Still, Corbin considers herself lucky; in her eyes, she still got nearly two more years with her mom after her stroke. And they were able to spend more time together in recent weeks after a year they mostly spent apart.
“We made the best of a bad situation,” Corbin said.
Throughout the pandemic, long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers have followed state guidelines by monitoring staff and residents frequently to try to prevent outbreaks. Depending on the number of cases at a center and the weekly positivity rate, policies changed to better protect residents and keep them happy.
But the virus still found its way into some facilities. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 343 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Feb. 28 in the 12 Lincoln nursing home facilities that accept people on Medicaid. Of those, 53 — about 15% — died after contracting the virus. The total number of cases in Lincoln nursing homes increased from 67 on Nov. 1 to 231 on Nov. 29, which mirrored a statewide surge.
But staff can see light at the end of the tunnel now that many residents have been vaccinated.
Jim Janicki, an owner and vice president of marketing and customer navigation at Hillcrest Health Services, said 96% of residents at Hillcrest had been vaccinated as of March 8. Makenna Sheldon, community relations director at Bickford Cottage of Lincoln, said most of its residents are now fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate and lack of new cases have led to a sense of optimism at the facilities and a belief the residents and staff can soon return to normal routines after engaging in a constant battle with COVID-19.
“You’re fighting against an invisible foe,” Janicki said. “It’s been very difficult for our team, because you can have so many asymptomatic people — both residents and team members — that could have COVID and be spreaders."
‘The wild, wild West’
A year ago, personal protective equipment, including masks, was in short supply. Hillcrest Firethorn’s medical director, Tony Hatcher, said he spent much of his time in the early days of the pandemic simply researching to ensure the protective equipment he could access would be effective.
“It was the wild, wild West for the first two or three months until we started having a steady stream of tests and personal protective equipment,” he said. “We spent an enormous amount of our time just trying to source basic necessities to deal with the pandemic.”
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services advised that care centers work through three phases to ensure residents and staff were safe. A facility in the first phase either had residents or staff with COVID-19 or did not have resources to handle an outbreak, so the facility didn’t allow most visitors and had strict regulations.
Many facilities were in Phase 1 for several months.
Bickford Cottage isolated residents who tested positive, while Hillcrest Firethorn separated its sick residents, moving them to an area called the “red zone,” where it treated COVID-19 patients.
Hillcrest also accepted elderly COVID-19 patients from local hospitals who would eventually need to be rehabilitated. That partnership allowed the hospitals to maintain enough bed capacity while still ensuring patients were treated. Staff who treated those patients did not interact with residents who did not have the coronavirus.
Staff also had to be careful about who they would see after work to reduce their chances of contracting the virus, and they tested and evaluated individuals’ symptoms several times each day to ensure no spread.
‘Where’s my family?’
With the ever-changing protocols came communication issues, something that has been a constant struggle at many long-term care facilities. A high percentage of residents rely on lip reading to understand others, but masks inhibit that ability.
Communication issues were especially prevalent at Bickford Cottage, which specializes in helping individuals who have memory problems. Residents watched the news to keep themselves informed on the pandemic, but they often had questions, especially in the beginning.
“They're asking, ‘Where's my family? Why aren't they here? Where am I at?’ So that's really difficult for them and for us,” Sheldon said. “And then the ones that are more cognizant really just missed their families.”
Staff member Robin Leuty said Bickford Cottage residents and staff are like “a close family,” and residents would do what they could to help each other. To further assist, staff tried to be available to answer questions and arrange video calls with family members.
“I really feel for what they’re going through,” she said. “I have probably talked to family members so often over the phone that as soon as they talk, I recognize their voice, and we catch up with each other.”
Making up for lost time
Dressed in full personal protective equipment, Corbin saw her mother in person in November for the first time since the pandemic began. She used to visit her every day, but it had been more than six months since her last in-person visit, except for the occasional exchange through the window.
Moseman didn’t recognize her at first, but when she did, they both started to cry.
“She won’t admit it, but I do know she was getting pretty sad,” Corbin said.
The visit was allowed because it was considered a "compassionate care situation." The state health department allowed long-term care centers in the second phase to schedule outside visitors for individuals who were not physically or mentally well. Guests were required to be screened for symptoms upon entry.
Prior to COVID-19, Moseman would play card games or chat outside when Corbin visited. Between November and February, they tried to make up for the lost time.
Corbin told her mother about the news from Oakland, where Moseman spent the majority of her life. They also talked about Moseman's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she had last seen through window visits over the summer.
The time they spent talking always went by too quickly, Corbin said. But she tried to stretch the hour she was allotted as long as possible, taking advantage of any time she could spend with her mother.
In the fall, Bickford Cottage also allowed scheduled visitors to go to a resident’s apartment to be with them, because many residents were considered to be in a “compassionate care situation.” But once case numbers spiked, officials decided to have guests meet residents in a private dining room so they could sanitize the area before and after the visit.
“We're a small community, so we really get to know all of our residents and that's always been our focus: to do whatever it takes to make them happy,” Sheldon said. “So being in the situation where we're not able to necessarily do the things that we used to be able to do for them has been really hard for a lot of our staff.”
Throughout the year, Bickford Cottage tried to keep residents entertained. Staffers threw socially distanced parties for Husker games with snacks and decorations, and during the holiday season, they hosted “mingle and jingle” every Friday with Christmas-themed snacks and drinks. Sheldon also said that they use their “moment of happiness” program to schedule one-on-one activities with residents.
“We've been really just trying to give them extra-special attention in one-on-one since their families are unable to come in and see them,” she said.
‘We’ve caught up’
In recent weeks, many facilities have been able to enter the third phase, which allows all residents to have a limited number of visitors who come in at scheduled times. The facilities were able to move to that phase because of the low weekly positivity rate in Lancaster County and the lack of cases in their facility. Plus, vaccinations have relieved stress for the staff.
“We were always trying to catch up with the science behind it, and it always felt like we were behind,” Hillcrest's Hatcher said. “Only now with the vaccines do I feel like we’ve caught up.”
Because almost all residents are now vaccinated, staff are tested for COVID-19 once a month. Most Hillcrest Firethorn residents, such as Moseman, did not have any concerns about receiving the vaccine, and Bickford Cottage threw a party for its second dose clinic, calling it “Tackling COVID.”
Some staff members were hesitant to be vaccinated, according to Janicki. They wanted to learn more information, but as of March 8, 85% of the staff there had been vaccinated.
“I’m very proud of our team for being willing to get the vaccine and recognizing how that will change the lives of our residents,” he said.
‘Nothing beats a hug’
On a sunny day in late February, Corbin and Moseman sat together in the Antelope Room at Hillcrest Firethorn. They reflected on the past year, and Corbin began to cry when thinking about time spent apart from her mother and how much she worried about her. Corbin laughed through her tears, saying that her mother was supposed to keep her from crying. Moseman held her hand.
Later, Corbin wheeled her mom over to a group of residents who were playing noodle ball, a game where residents hit a balloon using a pool noodle. The residents still wore masks and kept their distance, but it was more interactive than playing hallway bingo from their doorway, like they had done most of the pandemic.
Group activities have become more common in recent weeks, and that's had a positive impact on the attitudes of residents and staff.
Leuty still keeps her distance from others at Bickford Cottage even though she's been vaccinated. She worries that she could potentially still spread COVID-19 and does not want to jeopardize residents’ health.
But she said people have a “pep in their step,” and the Bickford Cottage family is anxiously awaiting the next steps it can take to reopen the facility.
“(Residents) want to be able to hug their grandkids again, and that is what is really driving everyone to work together on this," Leuty said. "Because nothing beats a hug."
PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Mike Hilgers at Legislature's First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
Vaccination event
Winter bicycling
Legislative hearing
Biking in snow
Snowshoeing
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223