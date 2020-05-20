You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln nursing home reports 8 cases; no new cases identified in local meatpacking plants
Lincoln nursing home reports 8 cases; no new cases identified in local meatpacking plants

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 Courtesy photo

Eight COVID-19 cases have been identified among residents and staff at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care near 84th Street and Pine Lake Road, the company said in a news release.

CountryHouse's parent company, Agemark Senior Living, said in a news release posted late Tuesday it couldn't provide more specific information but that it was communicating with the immediate family members of its confirmed cases. 

On Tuesday, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said 12 residents in the 52 licensed long-term care facilities in Lancaster County have contracted coronavirus, many in the past week. 

Three of those residents have died. 

COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County include three nursing home residents

CountryHouse, which operates three facilities in Lincoln, has adequate personal protective equipment, in part due to additional supplies it received from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, an Agemark spokeswoman said in an email. 

Residents who test positive are isolated and cared for by staff members specifically assigned for them, while other residents are cared for and monitored by other staff members, the release said. 

Center employees have worked hard to keep all residents as safe as possible, according to Country House.

91-year-old COVID-19 patient released from CHI St. Elizabeth

"Managing any illness in a memory care community is a challenge," Ashley Gloystein-Klatt of Agemark Senior Living said. "Due to the unique diagnosis of those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, concepts such as isolation and social distancing are much more challenging, because they are extremely difficult for those with cognitive issues to understand."

Two-thirds of Nebraska's deaths from coronavirus have been the residents of long-term care facilities, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts. 

Five residents at Life Care Center of Elkhorn have died following an outbreak there, and state health officials recently finished inspecting the facility, where a total of 52 of 79 residents tested positive for COVID-19, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

State officials are not releasing information on where residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, but news reports have confirmed deaths in Blair and Grand Island and multiple deaths in Beatrice and Aurora.

More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Omaha nursing home hit hard by virus

Lancaster County reported only eight additional cases Wednesday, for a total of 918, but Lopez cautioned that testing has continued to increase and more cases were likely to filter in. 

To date, the largest outbreak driving Lancaster County's case total is at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, tied to 285 cases.

'A really miraculous story': 94-year-old Beatrice man defies virus odds

Employees of the Smithfield Plant in Lincoln are linked to 20 cases, and the Smart Chicken plant in Waverly has 15, she said.

Hospitals in Lincoln cared for five fewer coronavirus patients on Wednesday than they did on Tuesday, with 20 of the 37 local COVID-19 patients being residents of Lancaster County, Lopez said.

COVID-19 claims two more residents of Adams assisted-living center

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

