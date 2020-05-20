Lincoln nursing home reports 8 cases; no new cases identified in local meatpacking plants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eight COVID-19 cases have been identified among residents and staff at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care near 84th Street and Pine Lake Road, the company said in a news release.

CountryHouse's parent company, Agemark Senior Living, said in a news release posted late Tuesday it couldn't provide more specific information but that it was communicating with the immediate family members of its confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said 12 residents in the 52 licensed long-term care facilities in Lancaster County have contracted coronavirus, many in the past week.

Three of those residents have died.

CountryHouse, which operates three facilities in Lincoln, has adequate personal protective equipment, in part due to additional supplies it received from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, an Agemark spokeswoman said in an email.

Residents who test positive are isolated and cared for by staff members specifically assigned for them, while other residents are cared for and monitored by other staff members, the release said.

Center employees have worked hard to keep all residents as safe as possible, according to Country House.