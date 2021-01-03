Lincoln nurse recognized for service to longtime patient

When Gerayne Yelkin was offered the opportunity to care for a 15-month-old quadriplegic and ventilator-dependent toddler, she wasn't sure if she was prepared for the task ahead.

But after various training, Yelkin ultimately decided to take on Josie Moore as a patient, and it changed both of their lives for good.

"She's been a blessing," Yelkin said of Moore, whom she has provided care to for the past 28 years. "She's an inspiration; she really is to a lot of people."

Yelkin, a licensed practical nurse with Maxim Healthcare Group — a national organization that provides home health care, companion and behavioral care, health care staffing and workforce solutions — had experience working at hospitals and doctor's offices, but hadn't continuously worked with a patient until she worked with Moore.

A spinal injury during birth left Moore, 29, requiring 24/7 care. Yelkin became that constant caregiver and it led to their decadeslong friendship.

"We know each other's strengths and weaknesses," Yelkin said. "It's because of the amount of time we've been together. I think it does feel oftentimes like a family member. But I've always said that she has a mother, so I'm not her mother, but more like an aunt. It's just been good."