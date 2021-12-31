Lincoln now in winter storm warning; up to 8 inches of snow possible

The storm will bring the first significant snowfall to Lincoln in more than 10 months. The last time the city saw at least 4 inches of snow in a day was on Feb. 7. February also was the last time Lincoln had single-digit high temperatures and lows below zero.

City street crews began treating Lincoln’s arterial streets at 4 a.m. Friday with an anti-ice brine solution. The city said on its official Twitter account that its Traffic Management department will monitor weather conditions overnight Friday and will have crews standing by ready to plow streets.

The severe winter weather will likely come as a shock to many people after one of the warmest Decembers in Lincoln’s history. As of Friday, the average temperature for the month was running nearly 8 degrees above normal, ranking it as the fifth-warmest December in recorded history and the warmest in more than 60 years. The high temperature was above average on 26 days, and the city set three record highs.

January is forecast to start out colder than normal. After Saturday, temperatures are expected to rebound a bit, with highs of 21 on Sunday, 35 on Monday and 40 on Tuesday. Then another system is likely to move in, ushering in colder temperatures and another chance of snow.

