Lincoln now in winter storm warning; up to 8 inches of snow possible

Lincoln is now in a winter storm warning, and more snow is possible along with teeth-rattling wind chills.
The National Weather Service overnight issued the winter storm warning for more than a dozen counties in eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, starting at 3 a.m. Saturday and continuing until midnight. Forecasters are predicting anywhere from 4-8 inches of snow in the Lincoln area, and the southeast corner of the state could see up to 9 inches.
In a tweet, the weather service said there’s a 60-90% chance that areas along and south of Interstate 80 will see 5 inches of snow or more.
The snow, which is expected to start falling sometime after midnight and continue throughout the day Saturday, will be combined with high winds and very low temperatures, leading to dangerous conditions.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said in a bulletin. “Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.”
The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of only 6 degrees and a low of minus 10. Combined with sustained winds of around 20 miles per hour and gusts of 30-35 mph, wind chills could fall to 20-30 degrees below zero. Wind chill temperatures that low can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the weather service said.
The storm will bring the first significant snowfall to Lincoln in more than 10 months. The last time the city saw at least 4 inches of snow in a day was on Feb. 7. February also was the last time Lincoln had single-digit high temperatures and lows below zero.
City street crews began treating Lincoln’s arterial streets at 4 a.m. Friday with an anti-ice brine solution. The city said on its official Twitter account that its Traffic Management department will monitor weather conditions overnight Friday and will have crews standing by ready to plow streets.
The severe winter weather will likely come as a shock to many people after one of the warmest Decembers in Lincoln’s history. As of Friday, the average temperature for the month was running nearly 8 degrees above normal, ranking it as the fifth-warmest December in recorded history and the warmest in more than 60 years. The high temperature was above average on 26 days, and the city set three record highs.
January is forecast to start out colder than normal. After Saturday, temperatures are expected to rebound a bit, with highs of 21 on Sunday, 35 on Monday and 40 on Tuesday. Then another system is likely to move in, ushering in colder temperatures and another chance of snow.
