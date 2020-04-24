Lincoln not included in state's loosening of coronavirus restrictions

Lincoln, however, has yet to determine whether it will allow the religious gatherings before the local directed health measure is set to expire.

While officials were aware of the governor’s impending Friday announcement, local leaders said they had not yet evaluated the religious gathering provisions.

“I think we have to have further discussions,” Lopez said. “We have had discussions with the governor and his office about the increased number of cases that are occurring in our community and what that might mean for making changes at this time with opening areas up.”

Lopez said the county will be in a better position to look at allowing religious services to resume on May 4 by early next week.

In part, that is based on testing going on in the Crete area, as well as case numbers over the weekend, Lopez said. “That's really what's been driving our decisions all along, looking at that availability of testing and where we are at with cases and how they're connected through our contact tracing.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.