Lincoln not included in state's loosening of coronavirus restrictions

Lincoln residents may have to wait a while longer to sit down for dinner at their favorite restaurant or get that unwieldy hair under control.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday unveiled plans to curtail restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but for now, those rollbacks don't include Lincoln.
Ricketts set May 4 as the date when restaurants can reopen to in-person dining and salons and barber shops can resume business in 59 of the state's 93 counties, including Douglas and Sarpy counties in the Omaha metro area.
Ricketts said the directed health measure outlining restrictions in Lancaster County went into effect later and will expire later than orders for Omaha.
The Omaha measure was implemented on March 18 and expires April 30, while similar measures for Lancaster, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties went into effect a week later, on March 25, and are set to expire May 6.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said there is no guarantee that the Lincoln restrictions would be implemented next week to parallel Omaha's loosening timeline.
“We're still in conversations with our local public health officials and the state about our plan for Lancaster County,” Gaylor Baird said during her Friday news briefing.
The mayor pointed to the number of daily cases, which is one of the key metrics in determining the spread of the virus.
Those numbers in Lancaster County, she said, are on the rise.
Over the last seven days, Lancaster County has had 50 people test positive with COVID-19, including seven new positive tests reported Friday. The 50 positive tests are 44% of the 113 total lab-confirmed cases in the county.
The overall positivity rate for Lancaster County, another metric being used, remains low, at 3.8%. But since April 19, that rate has jumped to 6.7%, the highest weekly rate the county has seen, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.
A third factor included in the decision-making process is hospitalizations for county residents.
Four Lancaster County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. None are on a ventilator. However, there are 26 patients from outside the city hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, six of them on ventilators, Lopez said.
“We have to take this into consideration when we are making decisions,” Lopez said. “It is important that we continue to use data to guide our decisions.”
Ricketts' Friday announcement included a statewide provision allowing religious services to resume the in early May with congregations following social distancing guidelines.
Lincoln, however, has yet to determine whether it will allow the religious gatherings before the local directed health measure is set to expire.
While officials were aware of the governor’s impending Friday announcement, local leaders said they had not yet evaluated the religious gathering provisions.
“I think we have to have further discussions,” Lopez said. “We have had discussions with the governor and his office about the increased number of cases that are occurring in our community and what that might mean for making changes at this time with opening areas up.”
Lopez said the county will be in a better position to look at allowing religious services to resume on May 4 by early next week.
In part, that is based on testing going on in the Crete area, as well as case numbers over the weekend, Lopez said. “That's really what's been driving our decisions all along, looking at that availability of testing and where we are at with cases and how they're connected through our contact tracing.”
