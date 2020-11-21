Lincoln nonprofits notice continued 'spirit of giving' despite pandemic

Lincoln residents are still showing up to support the community as the holiday season approaches, even if this year looks a little different.
Local nonprofits are adapting their annual fundraising campaigns and events to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as meet the increased need. Several nonprofits have said the community is continuing to give generously.
“What we’re hearing and what we’re seeing is that the spirit of giving in Lincoln is still really strong,” United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County Executive Director Meagan Liesveld said.
Liesveld said she’s heard from many of the United Way’s partner organizations that the need is greater than ever and the United Way is working to help communicate what and where those needs are.
The United Way receives about 90% of its funding through workplace giving, she said, and the organization is still working with workplaces through virtual campaigns. She said it’s taken a lot of coordination and planning, but people are still donating. Donations from some businesses have fallen, she said, but many have given even more than in previous years.
“One of the things that Lincoln is pretty well known for is having a spirit of compassion and spirit of giving, and that still really exists,” she said.
That sentiment is backed up by the data.
In a recent study, financial technology company SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most money for charitable causes and organizations. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations.
According to the analysis, Lancaster County ranked No. 4 among the most generous in Nebraska, behind Douglas, Washington and Sarpy counties.
City Impact hosts an annual Gifts of Love event in December, where parents can shop for presents for their children at 70% or more off retail price. The event is still happening this year, communications director Lisa Guill said, but many components had to be moved online.
“We really had to reinvent pretty much all processes for this program,” she said.
In previous years, registration was only in-person, but this year it’s completely online. Donation boxes for gifts still went out across town, but Guill said she doesn’t expect them to fill up. City Impact has instead focused more on online purchases from Amazon and Walmart lists and monetary donations.
The event will also require a lot fewer volunteers than usual, and it won’t include gift wrapping. Families will shop remotely through a Zoom call with a volunteer at the warehouse.
Since the need is even greater this year, and other holiday season programs may not be happening, Guill said she wanted to make sure the event continued.
Support Local Journalism
“2020 has cost us so much, it has cost our kids so much, it has cost under-resourced working families so much,” she said. “And if there was any way to make it possible that it would not cost them this, I wanted to do it. And so I'm really glad that I think we found a way to make this happen.”
The Salvation Army has kept its normal winter fundraising and donation drives going, but adapted them this year, according to Maj. Mark Anderson.
Bell ringers will continue to be out this year with the red Salvation Army Christmas kettles, and donations have been on par with past years so far, Anderson said. The Salvation Army is also holding its annual Turkeython, but is asking for monetary donations to buy turkeys this year. The organization will also be giving out toys and Christmas baskets as it has in years past.
"We're seeing the generosity from a lot of individuals here in Lincoln," he said. "We're very appreciative of that."
At the Center for People in Need, the number of families served more than doubled from January to October, according to director of fund development Jo Ann Emerson.
The center has continued its food and diaper distribution, but with pre-packaged boxes instead of having clients pick out their own food.
The center also had to cancel its Thanksgiving food giveaway and is looking for a way to adapt its annual toy giveaway, Emerson said. But the center has reopened its training programs for previously incarcerated people and English language learners at 25% capacity.
Volunteers haven't been able to be at the center because of COVID-19 precautions, but Emerson said people have continued to donate.
“People have been extremely generous and caring and we just hope that that continues, because this thing isn't going away anytime soon,” she said.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has continued to serve food to people who need it every day, executive director Susanne Blue said.
The kitchen moved to to-go options as the pandemic began, but now that it’s getting cold officials are trying to figure out how to allow people inside safely. With COVID-19 cases rising, that’s up in the air, Blue said.
Blue said Matt Talbot will be serving all the regular holiday meals and plans to hold the annual fiesta event during the holiday season as a to-go event.
"I think when times are tough people really need those opportunities, so I'm thankful to be a part of it — very thankful to the community in general who has continued to support our efforts throughout all this," she said.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.