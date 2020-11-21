Lincoln nonprofits notice continued 'spirit of giving' despite pandemic

Since the need is even greater this year, and other holiday season programs may not be happening, Guill said she wanted to make sure the event continued.

“2020 has cost us so much, it has cost our kids so much, it has cost under-resourced working families so much,” she said. “And if there was any way to make it possible that it would not cost them this, I wanted to do it. And so I'm really glad that I think we found a way to make this happen.”

The Salvation Army has kept its normal winter fundraising and donation drives going, but adapted them this year, according to Maj. Mark Anderson.

Bell ringers will continue to be out this year with the red Salvation Army Christmas kettles, and donations have been on par with past years so far, Anderson said. The Salvation Army is also holding its annual Turkeython, but is asking for monetary donations to buy turkeys this year. The organization will also be giving out toys and Christmas baskets as it has in years past.

"We're seeing the generosity from a lot of individuals here in Lincoln," he said. "We're very appreciative of that."

At the Center for People in Need, the number of families served more than doubled from January to October, according to director of fund development Jo Ann Emerson.