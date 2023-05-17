Lincoln-based nonprofit Cedars announced plans Wednesday for a first-of-its-kind housing facility for pregnant and parenting teens.

The 6,800-square-foot-facility — named "Carriage House" — will serve as an expansion to Cedars' south Lincoln campus at 6601 Pioneers Blvd.

The nonprofit, which serves vulnerable Nebraska children and families without stable housing, will allow pregnant and parenting teens to stay at the facility for three to four months in one of the Carriage House's apartments, Cedars CEO Jim Blue said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The housing facility — which will cost around $3 million and will be funded via a public-private partnership — will have four one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom units, Blue said. There will also be common space for youths and office space for staff to provide supervision and support to residents.

Lancaster County is appropriating $250,000 for the project, and the state is tacking on another $1 million as the organization launches a fundraising campaign for an additional $800,000 in private donations to pay for the project in full.

Cedars has already secured nearly $1 million in private funds for the facility, Blue said.

The facility will help fill the gaps for an underserved population in Lincoln, according to the 75-year-old nonprofit's news release.

Cedars estimates that there are more than 350 youths experiencing homelessness each day in the Lincoln area — nearly 100 of whom are pregnant or parenting their own young children.

In addition to housing, residents at the Carriage House will also receive life skills training such as prenatal care, parenting, nutrition, budgeting, household maintenance, continued education or employment, and instruction on how to access health care and other resources.

Residents will also have access to mental health services.

