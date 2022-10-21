Lincoln non-profit uses trusted faces to close vaccination gaps among Hispanic, Black residents

The coronavirus pandemic magnified health disparities among racial and ethnic groups. Some experts say using trusted community voices could help close gaps not only in vaccination rates but in overall health.
Even before the pandemic, public health experts knew that people from historically underrepresented and underserved populations were less likely to receive preventive care, including vaccines, said Dr. Andrew T. Chan, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Often, these communities have less access to vaccines and greater mistrust of the medical system, which contributes to lower rates of vaccination, he said.
Some gaps in COVID-19 vaccination rates have closed over time. In mid-2021, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native people lagged white and Asian people in percentage of those who had received at least one vaccine dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for people whose race and ethnicity were known. (The CDC lacks such data for about a quarter of vaccine recipients.)
But more than a year later, as of Oct. 12, 75.5% of American Indian/Alaska Native people had received at least one dose, as had 70.7% of Asian people, 65.2% of Hispanic people, 55.2% of white people and 49.8% of Black people.
With the annual flu vaccine, CDC data consistently show lower rates of vaccination among Black, Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native adults, who are more likely to be hospitalized with flu.
People 65 and older account for most flu-related deaths and hospital admissions, but a 2021 study in The Lancet Healthy Longevity found only about 33% of Black and 29% of Hispanic Medicare recipients were vaccinated during the 2015-2016 flu season, compared with 49% of white and 48% of Asian beneficiaries. The researchers concluded that although many factors may be involved, overall, the lower flu vaccination rates were "driven by deeply ingrained and often subtle systemic prejudices" in the medical system.
Chan agreed. "Institutional racism has led to disparities in access to vaccines and less willingness to receive vaccines," he said. But research shows people are more receptive to getting vaccinated when trusted members of their community speak about the interventions and alleviate concerns, Chan said.
That's the approach the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln is taking. With a CDC grant, the nonprofit focused on improving local COVID-19 vaccination rates among Hispanic and Black residents, who had significantly lower rates of vaccination compared to white and Asian residents, according to county health department data.
Beginning in April 2021, the organization worked with El Centro de las Américas, Lincoln's Hispanic community center, to design posters, bus ads and social media posts encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 and the flu. The Spanish-language displays featured photos of community members and their own words, said Dr. Bob Rauner, the partnership's founder and president.
"Our Hispanic vaccination campaign was very successful," he said. "El Centro de las Américas really bought in quickly, and their director and several of their staff appeared on early versions of the bus ads." Hispanic residents now show the highest two-dose vaccination rate among the city's racial and ethnic groups, at more than 81% as of July.
However, Rauner and his colleagues had difficulty connecting with Black leaders. Some were wary of the COVID-19 vaccine due to the history of medical racism in the U.S., Rauner said, and his organization's numbers-driven message wasn't convincing.
"As an analytical person, I just thought it was what you said. But no, it's how you say it, and who says it," Rauner said.
He reached out to Teresa "Buffy" Lewis-Hunt, a family nurse practitioner at a local health clinic, who became one of their first allies. She and Renée Massie, a retired health department employee and pastor, helped Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln make inroads with a group of Black clergy who agreed to appear on the campaign bus ads – a key way to appeal to hearts and minds, Rauner said.
"(The public is) not going to listen to clip-art people," he said. "They'll listen to Pastor Myles or Buffy."
Massie, who now works part-time on Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln's campaign, suggested its next phase: reaching folks in Lincoln's Black barbershops.
"A lot of conversations take place at the barbershops," Massie said. "It's the perfect place to have conversations about COVID and vaccinations."
She visited 14 barbershops to speak with the owners, who said their clients were already talking about vaccines and COVID-19. With feedback from three shop owners – one of whom is Massie's son – Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln created a brochure with answers to barbershop clients' frequently asked questions, vaccination clinic addresses and photos of the barbers themselves. When customers picked up the brochures, "what drew them in were recognizable faces and the fact that they had already been asking these questions," Massie said.
The two-dose vaccination rate among Black residents rose to nearly 65% in July, up from about 51% in August 2021.
Earlier research has demonstrated the potential of using Black barbershops and churches to address health concerns. Rauner and Massie believe their approach can be adapted to other health issues, such as diabetes education and blood pressure screening to prevent heart disease and stroke. Black adults are disproportionately more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes or to have high blood pressure.
"The lessons learned (from COVID) can apply to cardiovascular disease and cancer prevention," Chan said. "For colorectal cancer screening, for example, one really important place to do outreach and education around screening is at churches. It can be a great place for people to talk about their experiences and for leaders in the community to make a powerful pitch."
Massie concurs, saying that if people agree to get their COVID and flu vaccine – as doctors and public health officials are urging people to do ahead of winter – they'll likely become more interested in their overall health. They'll share that attitude with their cousins, aunts, uncles and friends and build a heathier community.
"When you start with trusted voices," Massie said, "you can begin to change people's minds."
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.
Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven't changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.
"The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists.
Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it's still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be "totally transparent" by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.
There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.
If you've been exposed to a person who tested positive but you don't have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you're not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is COVID-19.
But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more skepticism, Volk says.
Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.
Can my pet get COVID-19?
Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low.
Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.
While you don't have to worry much about getting COVID-19 from your pets, they should worry about getting it from you. People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife, as well as with other people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If you wouldn't go near another person because you're sick or you might be exposed, don't go near another animal," says Dr. Scott Weese at Ontario Veterinary College.
Not all infected pets get sick and serious illness is extremely rare. Pets that show symptoms typically get mildly ill, the CDC says.
Some zoos in the U.S. and elsewhere have vaccinated big cats, primates and other animals that are thought to be at risk of getting the virus through contact with people.
This particular coronavirus most likely jumped from animals to humans in the first place, sparking a pandemic because the virus spreads so easily between people. But it does not easily spread from animals to people. Minks are the only known animals to have caught the virus from people and spread it back, according to Weese.
Three countries in northern Europe recorded cases of the virus spreading from people to mink on mink farms. The virus circulated among the animals before being passed back to farmworkers.
How easily animals can get and spread the virus might change with different variants, and the best way to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to control it among people, Weese says.
Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?
It depends. It can be safe if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but officials say people who haven't gotten the shots should delay travel.
Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers should keep taking precautions like avoiding indoor, unmasked crowds, says Dr. Keith Armitage, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.
"The delta variant has really brought us back to an earlier time in the pandemic," he says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to travel if you're sick, or if you tested positive for COVID-19 and your isolation period isn't over yet — even if you're fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people who decide to travel should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and three to five days after returning.
All travelers must still wear masks on trains, planes and other indoor public transportation areas, the agency says.
Airlines say plane cabins are low risk since they have good air circulation and filtration. However, there is no requirement for vaccination or testing before domestic flights, and passengers can remove their face masks while eating or drinking.
Hotels aren't risky for the vaccinated as long as they wear masks around strangers, Armitage says. More fraught are family gatherings with unvaccinated individuals, particularly for those who are older or have health problems.
Health experts suggest looking at the case levels and masking rules in the place you are visiting before you travel.
Why can't some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?
Because they might not be vaccinated with shots recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.
When lifting overseas travel restrictions in November, the U.S. required adults coming to the country to be fully vaccinated with shots approved or authorized by the FDA or allowed by WHO.
Among the most widely used vaccines that don't meet that criteria are Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's CanSino vaccine. Sputnik V is authorized for use in more than 70 countries while CanSino is allowed in at least nine countries. WHO still is awaiting more data about both vaccines before making a decision.
Vaccines recognized by the FDA and WHO undergo rigorous testing and review to determine they're safe and effective. And among the vaccines used internationally, experts say some likely won't be recognized by the agencies.
"They will not all be evaluated in clinical trials with the necessary rigor," said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center.
An exception to the U.S. rule is people who received a full series of the Novavax vaccine in a late-stage study. The U.S. is accepting the participants who received the vaccine, not a placebo, because it was a rigorous study with oversight from an independent monitoring board.
The U.S. also allows entry to people who got two doses of any "mix-and-match" combination of vaccines on the FDA and WHO lists.
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The vaccines weren't tweaked to better match delta because they're still working well.
The vaccines work by training your body to recognize and fight the spike protein that coats the coronavirus and helps it invade the body's cells. Delta's mutations fortunately weren't different enough to escape detection.
The increased protection you might get from a booster adjusted to better match the delta or other variants would be marginal, says Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Manufacturing doses with a new formula would have also delayed the rollout of boosters.
Moderna and Pfizer are studying boosters tweaked for the delta and other variants to be ready if one's ever needed. Health authorities would have to decide if and when a vaccine formula swap would be worthwhile.
"What we don't know," Goepfert noted, "is if you have a delta vaccine compared to the regular vaccine, does it actually work better in preventing transmission or asymptomatic infection?"
The U.S. has authorized booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for certain people, and a few other countries also are using boosters of those shots or other COVID-19 vaccines.
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.
"We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together," says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. "We'll be doing it as they come in the door."
Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.
Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.
Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.
Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn't hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.
Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called "false negatives" — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren't infected.
Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
There's no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country.
"It's somewhat a subjective judgment because it's not just about the number of cases. It's about severity and it's about impact," says Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.
In January 2020, WHO designated the virus a global health crisis "of international concern." A couple months later in March, the United Nations health agency described the outbreak as a "pandemic," reflecting the fact that the virus had spread to nearly every continent and numerous other health officials were saying it could be described as such.
The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides the virus is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its expert committee has been reassessing every three months. But when the most acute phases of the crisis ease within countries could vary.
"There is not going to be one day when someone says, 'OK, the pandemic is over,'" says Dr. Chris Woods, an infectious disease expert at Duke University. Although there's no universally agreed-upon criteria, he said countries will likely look for sustained reduction in cases over time.
Scientists expect COVID-19 will eventually settle into becoming a more predictable virus like the flu, meaning it will cause seasonal outbreaks but not the huge surges we're seeing right now. But even then, Woods says some habits, such as wearing masks in public places, might continue.
"Even after the pandemic ends, COVID will still be with us," he says.
