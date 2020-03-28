Lincoln neighbors come together amid time of uncertainty

The group was formed to get people to put their Christmas lights back up to give families something to look at during their nightly walks.

"There's really nothing to do right now except go for a walk," Harris said. "It doesn't even have to be Christmas lights, just a porch light or a candle in the window. It's just something bright and comforting to look at."

Harris said there are about 300 people participating in Nightlights2020.

"We all just want to do something to bring brightness in this time," she said.

Randy Bretz had a similar mindset.

After seeing videos of neighbors in Italy and Spain singing on their balconies during quarantine, Bretz urged his neighbors and fellow Lincolnites to do the same to thank those working tirelessly because of the pandemic. He called people to come outside each night at 8 p.m. until people no longer have to be under quarantine.

"I wanted there to be a way where we could all say 'thank you' to people working in health care, police, fire and even people at the grocery store," he said. "We all need to be encouraging each other during this time."

Bretz shared his idea with family, neighbors and colleagues, as well as on Facebook.