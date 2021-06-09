Lincoln native takes on 166-mile, 6-day race to benefit MS cause

Whitney’s mother was diagnosed with MS when he was young, and he said it’s been hard seeing her get worse.

“It's been tough to see her have to be wheelchair-bound and have a lot of those things that she liked to do like go on walks and some of those more active things that we take for granted but that she can’t do anymore,” he said.

One of Whitney’s friends was diagnosed with MS a few years ago and seeing him struggle with the condition has also been difficult, Whitney said.

Outside of the run itself, each relay team member is tasked with raising at least $10,000 for the organization, Whitney said. So far, he’s raised about $13,600 and will continue gathering donations through August on his website. He now hopes to reach $15,000.

“I've had just tremendous support. Family and friends have gone over and beyond for me and for my mom and for this cause,” he said. “It's been a steady stream of donations from people and even people that I don't even know.”

In addition to supporting research, the organization behind the run also provides financial aid to those with MS for things such as new wheelchairs and adjustments to make their homes accessible.