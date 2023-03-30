Emily Ernst can point to that moment in time when she realized it is the theater that gives her life meaning.
The Lincoln native -- who got her degree at Southern Methodist University, worked in New York and traveled abroad before coming back to collaborate with University of Nebraska-Lincoln treasure Bob Hall -- recently announced she has accepted a role as associate artistic director at the River & Rail Theater company in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The River & Rail was founded in 2015 by two of her classmates at SMU. Right now she's finishing up a few creative projects in Dallas before moving full-time to the Volunteer State.
And for now, the periodic drives -- about 12 hours -- from Texas to Tennessee are quite enjoyable.
"It’s a beautiful drive," she said. "You go through a lot of pretty mountains. With Nebraska, there’s a lot of sameness which I like, but it’s so different to go near the mountains."
The theater -- and her versatility as an actor, director and producer -- have allowed her to travel the world and, more important, to pay the bills.
And when she thinks back, it all began with a World War II history project as an eighth grader at Pound Middle School 23 years ago.
"That's when I found my calling," said Ernst, who dabbled in sports -- basketball, volleyball and track -- but considered her athletic exploits to be thoroughly ordinary.
And then a history teacher recruited her to put together a WWII-style USO show for a school assembly.
What it became was a variety show -- much like "Saturday Night Live" -- that featured skits and musical acts.
Ernst recruited the funniest guy in the school to write the skits and to join her on stage as the co-host.
"He played Bob Hope and I played Dorothy Lamour," Ernst said. "It took me dragging everyone to school on Saturdays and buying pizza. We painted the set. we wrote the script."
They also researched America in the 1940s. They replicated the Pepsodent toothpaste ads and did a patriotic skit about Rosie the Riveter, the women who manned the factories while the men were off fighting in the war.
And the presentation was made more special when Ernst invited Lincoln's WWII veterans to the show. They were asked to stand at the end of the show to be recognized and that's when the enormity of the moment hit her.
"About a third of the audience stood, and I remember thinking that these people aren’t going to be alive much longer," she said. "That was meaningful in a way that nothing in my life had been. I was like, 'OK, this is it.'"
Actually, it was just the beginning.
Money raised from Pound's USO show was donated to the construction of the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C, which was still in the planning stages.
A year later, when the memorial broke ground, Ernst, then a freshman at Lincoln High, got a letter inviting her and a few classmates to the groundbreaking ceremony.
Call it her first traveling tour gig, because she and her classmates sang "God Bless America" at the dedication ceremony, a rendition that was broadcast live over CSPAN.
"There I was singing with Bill Clinton and Tom Hanks there watching us," she said. "And I was like 'wow, this theater thing, this moment, had an impact.'"
It's one of those magical occasions Ernst won't allow herself to forget, but it was the buildup -- the prepping for her first big trip without her parents -- that continues to resonate just as loudly because it was such a learning moment.
"It’s still fresh in my memory," she said. "We wore our big red Nebraska sweatshirts."
But before that, there was the preparation for the trip. Lorrie Ford, one of the teachers Ernst credits with igniting her love for the theater, made the group get ready for using D.C.'s public transportation.
"We practiced getting on and off the subway at school," Ernst said. "Miss Ford for was like, ‘OK guys, the doors are going to close really fast. You can’t just doddle like a Midwesterner. You have to get out.’"
The trip went off with our a hitch. They road the subway without incident. They sang their song on key and they met a former president and the guy who made Forest Gump one of cinema's most beloved characters ever.
That's a pretty good journey -- like a box of chocolates, Gump might say -- and one that proved to be merely Ernst's first step.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Opponents of LB371, a bill that would make it a crime for anyone under the age of 19 to attend drag shows, hold up signs in support of transgender rights during a rally at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday, March 24, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kansas' Chandler Prater (25) and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (bottom center) scramble for the ball as it is picked up by Isabelle Bourne in the first half during a WNIT game Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (72) pushes practice equipment during practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (left) tags out Iowa State's Milaysia Ochoa as she attempts to steal second base in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A Bluejay hops along the branch of a pine tree on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake. Blustery conditions and overcast skies made for a drowsy Tuesday in Lincoln. Days ahead will see much of the same, with a chance of rain dotted throughout the week.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Roman Asaro eats beer-soaked cereal during the annual Lucky Charms eating contest at Mckinney's Irish Pub as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday, March 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Delaney Gove of Ogallala, 13, (center) hides her face in embarrassment after family and friends, including Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Shirey (center right) and Capt. Rachell Rowley (right), singing her a birthday song during a send-off ceremony for Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Atlas Readiness Center in Yutan. Shirey is one of the 13 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers being deployed to Europe in the coming days.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car fire at 620 S 17th St. blazes on through a snow storm as Lincoln Fire and Rescue circle the vehicle to assess the best way to put out the flames on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X senior and North Texas soccer commit Bree Korta poses for a portrait using multiple exposures to highlight one journey of her life at Pius with the "bolt" hand symbol to the start of her next journey at North Texas with the "eagle claw", taken at Pius X on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Piper Hayes, (pink) leads dancers through a short course called 'Time for Heelz,' as part of the American College Dance Association North-Central Conference on Tuesday at UNL's Temple Building. More than 330 people from 22 universities registered to attend the conference hosted by UNL. The conference included classes, feedback, presentations and meetings, along with the four adjudication concerts. The American College Dance Association supports dance in higher education through regional conferences like the one hosted by UNL.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates and holds up ones with their fingers after defeating Platteview in the Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
SEM's Colt Schroeder (right) attempts to score three-points over Wynot's Dylan Heine (first right) in the second half during a Class D-2 state semifinal tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) reacts after an and-one call against Ogallala during a Class C-1 state tournament semifinal game on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Thomas James adjust the Native American regalia of his grandson, Bird James, in the hallway before players take the court during a Class D-2 state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (center) dives into the crowd after defeating Elkhorn during a Class B state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Paraeducator Neldy Fernandez (left) helps kindergarten student Roselie Horton pick a crayon color at Elliott Elementary School on Thursday. Fernandez also works with many other students as part of a program through Lincoln Literacy, including those with special needs.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Using an in camera double exposure, A cheerleader's pom-pom is used to frame Millard North's Neal Mosser as he blocks a layup attempt by Elkhorn South's Evan Werner in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
