Emily Ernst can point to that moment in time when she realized it is the theater that gives her life meaning.

The Lincoln native -- who got her degree at Southern Methodist University, worked in New York and traveled abroad before coming back to collaborate with University of Nebraska-Lincoln treasure Bob Hall -- recently announced she has accepted a role as associate artistic director at the River & Rail Theater company in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The River & Rail was founded in 2015 by two of her classmates at SMU. Right now she's finishing up a few creative projects in Dallas before moving full-time to the Volunteer State.

And for now, the periodic drives -- about 12 hours -- from Texas to Tennessee are quite enjoyable.

"It’s a beautiful drive," she said. "You go through a lot of pretty mountains. With Nebraska, there’s a lot of sameness which I like, but it’s so different to go near the mountains."

The theater -- and her versatility as an actor, director and producer -- have allowed her to travel the world and, more important, to pay the bills.

And when she thinks back, it all began with a World War II history project as an eighth grader at Pound Middle School 23 years ago.

"That's when I found my calling," said Ernst, who dabbled in sports -- basketball, volleyball and track -- but considered her athletic exploits to be thoroughly ordinary.

And then a history teacher recruited her to put together a WWII-style USO show for a school assembly.

What it became was a variety show -- much like "Saturday Night Live" -- that featured skits and musical acts.

Ernst recruited the funniest guy in the school to write the skits and to join her on stage as the co-host.

"He played Bob Hope and I played Dorothy Lamour," Ernst said. "It took me dragging everyone to school on Saturdays and buying pizza. We painted the set. we wrote the script."

They also researched America in the 1940s. They replicated the Pepsodent toothpaste ads and did a patriotic skit about Rosie the Riveter, the women who manned the factories while the men were off fighting in the war.

And the presentation was made more special when Ernst invited Lincoln's WWII veterans to the show. They were asked to stand at the end of the show to be recognized and that's when the enormity of the moment hit her.

"About a third of the audience stood, and I remember thinking that these people aren’t going to be alive much longer," she said. "That was meaningful in a way that nothing in my life had been. I was like, 'OK, this is it.'"

Actually, it was just the beginning.

Money raised from Pound's USO show was donated to the construction of the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C, which was still in the planning stages.

A year later, when the memorial broke ground, Ernst, then a freshman at Lincoln High, got a letter inviting her and a few classmates to the groundbreaking ceremony.

Call it her first traveling tour gig, because she and her classmates sang "God Bless America" at the dedication ceremony, a rendition that was broadcast live over CSPAN.

"There I was singing with Bill Clinton and Tom Hanks there watching us," she said. "And I was like 'wow, this theater thing, this moment, had an impact.'"

It's one of those magical occasions Ernst won't allow herself to forget, but it was the buildup -- the prepping for her first big trip without her parents -- that continues to resonate just as loudly because it was such a learning moment.

"It’s still fresh in my memory," she said. "We wore our big red Nebraska sweatshirts."

But before that, there was the preparation for the trip. Lorrie Ford, one of the teachers Ernst credits with igniting her love for the theater, made the group get ready for using D.C.'s public transportation.

"We practiced getting on and off the subway at school," Ernst said. "Miss Ford for was like, ‘OK guys, the doors are going to close really fast. You can’t just doddle like a Midwesterner. You have to get out.’"

The trip went off with our a hitch. They road the subway without incident. They sang their song on key and they met a former president and the guy who made Forest Gump one of cinema's most beloved characters ever.

That's a pretty good journey -- like a box of chocolates, Gump might say -- and one that proved to be merely Ernst's first step.

