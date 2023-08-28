Lincoln native Jack Sock on Sunday announced that he is retiring from professional tennis after the US Open.

Sock, who turned pro as an 18-year-old in 2010, reached a career-high No. 8 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings in 2017.

“To the 8-year-old boy who immediately fell in low with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud,” Sock posted on Instagram. “It’s been 14 years of memories I will never forget. From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic Gold and Bronze, Top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it’s been beyond what I could’ve ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've happened.”

It appears the 30-year-old will switch to professional pickleball. The Carvana PPA Tour, the sport's professional tour, announced Saturday it had signed Sock.

Sock made his tour-level tennis debut at the US Open in 2010 and went on to win four singles titles, including the ATP Masters 1000 crown in Paris in 2017.

The 30-year-old enjoyed ample success in doubles, winning 17 tour-level doubles trophies. He won four major doubles titles — mixed doubles at the US Open (2011), two Wimbledons (2011 and 2014) and the US Open (2018).

He reached as high as No. 2 in the doubles.

Sock moved from Lincoln to Kansas when he was 12 to train at the Mike Wolf Tennis Academy.

Sock will begin doubles play in the US Open alongside John Isner, who is also retiring following the event in New York.