A national organization dedicated to improving cardiac arrest survival rates has dubbed Lincoln as a "Lighthouse Community" for the city's outstanding response in the face of heart attacks and other cardiac events.

The designation, awarded by the Seattle-based Resuscitation Academy, was awarded to 10 communities nationwide that serve as all-stars in the realm of cardiac arrest response.

Lincoln is the only Midwestern community that received the designation, which city officials announced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The designation is in large part thanks to Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews, which led the city to an 18.4% survival rate for non-traumatic cardiac arrests in 2022 — double the national average.

Fire Chief Dave Engler, though, credited "the complete chain of survival," including early detection of cardiac arrest, bystander CPR often aided by dispatchers and dispatch early intervention from local hospitals.

He called Lincoln's collective emergency response "one of the best performing EMS systems in the country."

To earn the "Lighthouse" designation, communities have to meet certain criteria, including providing low-dose, high-frequency, high-performance-CPR and telecommunicator-CPR training; providing regular and non-punitive feedback to first responders; entering data into a registry; dedication to continual improvement and committing to help other communities improve, according to a city news release.

Other "Lighthouse" communities include Seattle; Bend, Oregon; Anchorage, Alaska; and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

