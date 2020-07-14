Lincoln musician channels mental health struggles into work on new album

While the graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School knows she still has a long way to go, Steiner said she feels like she's back on the right track, which comes with an obligation to share her message with others.

As she worked through her struggles, she said, songwriting was a way for her to reconnect with herself and find joy, and now she's ready to share that work in the hopes that it might help others in a similar place.

She hopes the album will normalize discussing mental health issues.

"I think mental health is the most important aspect of our lives," she said.

That has been particularly true for her during the coronavirus pandemic, Steiner said, as quarantine accelerated preexisting issues for her. As a musician, it's been hard for her to watch a summer full of shows get canceled one after another, but she's found ways to connect with her audience online, taking requests and learning songs to play over Facebook Live.

Her dad, Scott Steiner, said it has been painful to watch his daughter struggle, but he's proud of the direction she's chosen, especially of her insistence to do it all on her own terms.

"Every decision that she's been making on this, she's been doing on her own," he said.