Lincoln motorcyclist, 29, killed in crash on Cornhusker, police say

  Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed late Friday night after fatally crashing his motorcycle while traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway, approaching N. 27th St.

Witnesses said the man was speeding and had run through a red light when he collided with a truck heading southbound on N. 27th St. around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Department said in a press release.

According to police, witnesses and arriving officers attempted life saving measures at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. 

The Lincoln Police Department Fatally Crash Investigators worked the scene collecting evidence. The intersection of 27th and Cornhusker was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation was underway.

LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates. 

