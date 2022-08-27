Lincoln motorcyclist, 29, killed in crash on Cornhusker, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed late Friday night after fatally crashing his motorcycle while traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway, approaching N. 27th St.
Witnesses said the man was speeding and had run through a red light when he collided with a truck heading southbound on N. 27th St. around 10:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Department said in a press release.
According to police, witnesses and arriving officers attempted life saving measures at the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.
The Lincoln Police Department Fatally Crash Investigators worked the scene collecting evidence. The intersection of 27th and Cornhusker was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation was underway.
LPD is asking those with additional information, including video evidence, to call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.
Top Journal Star Photos for August
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/07/2022 - Arianna points to a rocket pop on a ice cream truck at Holmes Lake Park, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Parade watchers race to collect candy thrown during the Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Grammy award winning American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performs at the Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Saltdogs third baseman Ryan Long (left) beats the tag as Gary SouthShore second baseman Michael Woodworth drops the ball on Monday at Haymarket Park.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fair attendees ride a motorcycle-themed merry-go-round during the Lancaster County Super Fair on Sunday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A 26-year-old man told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men amid a drug deal at a warehouse near Interstate 80 and 56th Street, Investigator Christopher Schamber said in an arrest affidavit.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Layla Karee (left) comforts Shireen Jardo Alhanto who begins to sob while speaking of her family both missing and deceased during a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide on Wednesday in Malcolm. Alhanto lost two brothers, and 15 members of her family are still missing.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claps hands during practice Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Wesleyan athletic training student Sabrina Ochterbeck is placed in an ice bath by athletic trainers (from left) Terry Adair of Bryan Health, Tyler Rediger of Lincoln Southeast, Bryan Butler of Lincoln Northeast and Charity Rainey of Lincoln High on Friday. With fall practice set to begin Monday, athletic trainers reviewed how to prevent and treat heat illnesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Artist Toan Vuong is shown on his front porch with his compositions created using date stamps. Vuong will participate in Porch-Art-Palooza, a sprawling art sale on 30 front porches in the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods, on Sunday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Luca Yeager slams down his mug after downing Kool-Aid in a quickest drinking contest, during the Kool-Aid Days Festival, at the Adams County Fair grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Hastings. Thousands of “kids” of all ages gather to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in 1927.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest High School students, including Noah Foreman (from right), Brohdy Ferguson and Delaney Ahl check out the cafeteria area Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook observes the team's first practice of the season Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Drew Carlson celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Alex Kuepper rests in the shade after finishing the 150-mile race during the Gravel Worlds on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Lincoln.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Workers remove the last few tiles of the Pershing Center mural, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The tiles will be stored until money is raised to restore and reinstall the 763,000-tile mural at another location.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Breckyn Erks observes a Lincoln Pius X football practice while hanging upside-down Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Pius X High School.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Work to demolish the home at 2636 Woodscrest Ave. began in earnest on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to make way for a new home, which owners say will fit into the character of the historic neighborhood.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A Planned Parenthood official said protest activity outside the clinic has surged since the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Tramesha Cruse poses for a photo at her restaurant, Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A dog swims in the water during Dog Splash at Star City Shores sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
A kayaker paddles on Holmes Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) walks off the field after San Diego State scored in the final minute of the game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Hibner Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
CeCe Mlady (left), 4, and her sister Grace Mlady, 10, cheer as they try to get the attention of Husker players throwing gifts to the stand before a soccer game between Nebraska and San Diego State on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Hibner Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Micah Quirie kicks a field goal as teammate Trevor Vocasek holds the ball during practice Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran players gather around the hydration station during practice Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lincoln Lutheran High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
