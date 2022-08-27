 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Lincoln motorcyclist, 29, killed in crash on Cornhusker Highway, police say

  Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed late Friday night after crashing his motorcycle while traveling east on Cornhusker Highway, approaching 27th Street.

Witnesses said the man was speeding and had run through a red light when he collided with a truck heading south on 27th Street at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, witnesses and arriving officers attempted life-saving measures. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died. 

The LPD fatality crash investigators collected evidence. The intersection was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation was underway.

LPD asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

Assistant digital editor

Rachel Adamson, a Northwest Missouri State University alumna, joined the Journal Star in May 2022 as an assistant digital editor after a stint on the social team at the Tampa Bay Times.

