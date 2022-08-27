Lincoln motorcyclist, 29, killed in crash on Cornhusker Highway, police say

A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed late Friday night after crashing his motorcycle while traveling east on Cornhusker Highway, approaching 27th Street.

Witnesses said the man was speeding and had run through a red light when he collided with a truck heading south on 27th Street at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, witnesses and arriving officers attempted life-saving measures. The man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The LPD fatality crash investigators collected evidence. The intersection was closed for several hours overnight while the investigation was underway.

LPD asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call its non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.