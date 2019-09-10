The mother of a 7-year-old student wants changes at her daughter's school after the girl left school Tuesday without anyone noticing.
Jennifer Higgins said her daughter left Arnold Elementary through a side door between classes.
Higgins received a call from her daughter's day care provider saying that her daughter was seen walking along Northwest 48th Street near Bowling Lake. The school is the Air Park area at 5000 Mike Scholl St.
The day care employee picked up the girl and returned her to the school.
Higgins said she received the call about her daughter from the day care at about 12:20 p.m., and did not hear from the school until 12:40 p.m.
"When incidents like this occur, we routinely review our processes and procedures to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep students safe while they are at Arnold Elementary," Lincoln Public Schools said in a written statement.
Higgins said her daughter will now have a school staff member with her at all times during the school day, but she wants to see changes made to protect all students.
"I'm just trying to get the school to do and change something so this doesn't happen again," Higgins said. "This could have ended really badly, but didn't because of good Samaritans."