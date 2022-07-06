Lincoln mini golf owner reaches finale in TV show 'Holey Moley"

After putt-putting his way ahead of the competition in the first round, Dylan Bohlke, owner of Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln, secured a spot in the finale of ABC's miniature golf competition show "Holey Moley."

Tuesday at 7 p.m., Bohlke will appear alongside eight other finalists, all vying for the grand prize of $250,000. Viewers can watch the show on ABC or stream it on Hulu after it airs.

The hit TV show is the brainchild of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and features commentators Rob Riggle of "The Daily Show" and Joe Tessitore of ESPN. Each episode features guests with all levels of putt-putt experience trying to be the best golfer while completing a larger-than-life obstacle course.

Bohlke's business partner, Erik Gustafson, appeared on the show in 2020 and also made it to the finals, but he did not win the grand prize.

Bohlke encouraged Lincolnites to tune in to find out whether he took home a quarter of a million dollars for his putting skills.

"It's gonna be really entertaining," Bohlke said. "I might take a hard fall or two again, like I did in my first episode."