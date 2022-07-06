 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln mini golf owner reaches finale in TV show 'Holey Moley"

“Holey Moley"

Adventure Golf Center co-owner Dylan Bohlke (left) will appear in the finale of the game show “Holey Moley” on July 12.

After putt-putting his way ahead of the competition in the first round, Dylan Bohlke, owner of Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln, secured a spot in the finale of ABC's miniature golf competition show "Holey Moley."

Tuesday at 7 p.m., Bohlke will appear alongside eight other finalists, all vying for the grand prize of $250,000. Viewers can watch the show on ABC or stream it on Hulu after it airs.

The hit TV show is the brainchild of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and features commentators Rob Riggle of "The Daily Show" and Joe Tessitore of ESPN. Each episode features guests with all levels of putt-putt experience trying to be the best golfer while completing a larger-than-life obstacle course.

Bohlke's business partner, Erik Gustafson, appeared on the show in 2020 and also made it to the finals, but he did not win the grand prize.

Bohlke encouraged Lincolnites to tune in to find out whether he took home a quarter of a million dollars for his putting skills.

"It's gonna be really entertaining," Bohlke said. "I might take a hard fall or two again, like I did in my first episode."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Husker News