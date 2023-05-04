Families with students at Irving Middle School were notified Thursday that a student brought an airsoft gun to school.

The student reportedly showed the gun to another student who reported it, according to a letter sent home by Lincoln Public Schools.

Administrators immediately contacted the student and separated them from other students, the letter said.

The letter said the student had an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look like a real gun. Airsoft guns shoot plastic pellets, but the student did not have any, LPS said.

In the letter, LPS officials asked parents to have conversations with their children to remind them that even toy guns are not allowed at school and to encourage their children to report anything that makes them feel unsafe.

Officials said students were not in danger and that counseling was available for all students who may have been affected.

Best public high schools in Nebraska Best public high schools in Nebraska #30. Valentine High School #29. Milford High School #28. Crofton High School #27. Gordon-Rushville High School #26. Platteview Senior High School #25. York High School #24. Wood River Rural High School #23. High School at Syracuse #22. Seward High School #21. North Bend Central Junior/Senior High School #20. Pender High School #19. West Holt High School #18. Elmwood-Murdock Junior/Senior High School #17. Chadron Senior High School #16. Bellevue West High School #15. Central High School #14. Diller-Odell Secondary School #13. Bennington Secondary School #12. Millard South High School #11. Lincoln High School #10. Papillion La Vista Senior High School #9. Papillion La Vista South High School #8. Lincoln Southeast High School #7. Westside High School #6. Southwest High School #5. Millard West High School #4. Elkhorn High School #3. Lincoln East High School #2. Elkhorn South High School