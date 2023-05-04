Families with students at Irving Middle School were notified Thursday that a student brought an airsoft gun to school.
The student reportedly showed the gun to another student who reported it, according to a letter sent home by Lincoln Public Schools.
Administrators immediately contacted the student and separated them from other students, the letter said.
The letter said the student had an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, making it look like a real gun. Airsoft guns shoot plastic pellets, but the student did not have any, LPS said.
In the letter, LPS officials asked parents to have conversations with their children to remind them that even toy guns are not allowed at school and to encourage their children to report anything that makes them feel unsafe.
Officials said students were not in danger and that counseling was available for all students who may have been affected.