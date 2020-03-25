Lincoln mayor orders greater restrictions; 10 people max is now mandatory

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird ordered stricter quarantine guidelines on Wednesday afternoon after the city's third confirmed coronavirus case was reportedly one resulting from community spread.

The confirmed case on Tuesday was a 50-year-old man with no travel history. He is hospitalized, and his contacts are self-quarantining.

The city will undertake steps similar to Omaha, taking effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, which include:

* No gatherings over 10 for any reason in a single space.

* For gatherings of less than 10, a 6-foot separation must be maintained.

The restrictions apply to gyms, auditoriums and restaurants. Previously, these measures were recommended, but not ordered.

This order will have the force of law, but the mayor said she expects people to comply. If they don't, health officials will reach out, and police enforcement will be used as a last resort, she said.

“This next phase brings hardship,” she acknowledged.

She said many businesses are already feeling impacts, and her staff and is working with federal and state partners for relief.