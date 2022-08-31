Lincoln mayor joins Tacoma TikTok star on infamous 'catwalk'

Gaylor Baird made it big on TikTok recently on a visit to Tacoma, Washington.

Tacoma is the home of TikTok star Chris Watson, who’s garnered more than 1 million followers to his @catluminati account, which takes viewers on “catwalks” that highlight the cats he meets along the way.

Gaylor Baird’s sister introduced her to @catluminati and she’s been a fan since, so when she was in Tacoma earlier this month for a mayors conference she reached out to him. He invited her to join him on one of his catwalks and she spent two hours before the last conference sessions meeting the cats she’s come to know from his accounts also available on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“Unlike a lot of social media, he radiates positivity and kindness,” she said. “It’s a joyful place to be online and don’t we all need joyful places to be online?”

He also introduced her to a couple who owns one of the cats he regularly features — transplanted Nebraskans and Husker fans.

Watson names the cats who make regular appearances on his walks and now that the mayor is a part of the TikTok phenomenon, it should be noted that she, too, has named her share of cats (even though she's developed an allergy to them as an adult).

As a third grader (and daughter of an English teacher) just learning the parts of speech, she landed on the perfect name for her active cat.

She named him Verb. @catluminati would be proud.