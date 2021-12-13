Lincoln mayor helps Tabitha deliver city's 5 millionth meal on wheels

It wasn't until this year — the couple's 45th together — that they learned they were even eligible after a social worker mentioned it to Linda during a trip to an Omaha medical facility.

In the months since, the program has lifted a weight off, John said, as they each navigate medical conditions.

"We get done with dialysis about 7:30, 8; some nights, it's 8:30," John said. "So Runza and Don and Millie's — we're always going to them. But this way, we can get these meals. I just put them in the refrigerator, and then we microwave them in the evening. We've got an evening meal."

John and Linda are among hundreds of Lincoln residents who have come to rely on the Tabitha's program, which delivered nearly 150,000 meals in 2020 alone.

They may be the most memorable Gaylor Baird met on her route Monday morning.

"Every conversation is a reminder of how much benefit there is when people receive the help from Meals on Wheels," she said.

"Getting this meal is a real boost."