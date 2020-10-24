Lincoln may see 3-4 inches of snow Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lincoln and much of Nebraska from 10 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

Snow along the Nebraska and South Dakota border will move south toward Interstate 80 by Sunday morning, the weather service said. Snow will continue across the area into Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The Lincoln area could get about 3-4 inches of snow, with most of that accumulation coming between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Areas north of Lincoln could get as much as 7 inches of snow, while areas in the central part of the state may see up to 8 inches. A winter storm warning has been issued for many counties in the north-central part of the state.

Slippery road conditions will be hazardous to drivers, especially during the Monday morning commute, the weather service said. Drivers can call 511 or visit 511.nebraska.gov for the latest road conditions.

Several events scheduled for Sunday have been canceled because of the forecast.

The 20th anniversary of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer drive-thru event was canceled in order to keep participants, survivors, staff and volunteers safe, the American Cancer Society said.