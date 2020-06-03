Lincoln mauled: One night of crime, more than $10 million in damage

As rioters replaced protesters late Saturday and early Sunday, and moved between the two centers of government, they shattered dozens of windows, started fires, sprayed graffiti, uprooted signs, broke bus stops and trashed offices.

Nebco suffered the most. The Lincoln company suffered extensive damage at five of its buildings along or near the mall — mostly broken windows and graffiti — but lost its 63-year-old Universal-Inland Insurance building at 601 S. 12th St. to arson.

The city estimated its damage alone at $10 million.

The rest of the vandalism was widespread. Farmers Mutual at 13th and K suffered an estimated $20,000 in broken windows, according to police. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska at 1233 Lincoln Mall lost $10,000 to glass breakage and graffiti, as did the County-City Building, where the mall ends at 10th Street.

On the other end of the mall, the Nebraska State Patrol and National Guard are protecting the Capitol, after it lost 15 window panes on its northwest side, and vandals tagged the Abe Lincoln statue and other areas, said Capitol building manager Brett Daugherty.

Lincoln police officers haven't made any arrests yet, but they're still investigating, Spilker said Tuesday.