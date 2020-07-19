Lincoln mask mandate: What to know before order takes effect Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, Lincoln residents will be required to wear a mask in some public settings.

The decision, part of a new Directive Health Measure announced by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird at a Friday afternoon news conference, comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Lancaster County has risen in recent weeks. Here's a look at the details of the mandate and how it will impact Lincoln residents in the coming weeks.

What's the rule?

The mask requirement applies to residents over the age of five when indoors in a place that is open to the general public and when a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained between all patrons at all times. Masks must cover the mouth and nose.

The mandate will be in effect until Aug. 31.

Are there any exceptions?

There are several exceptions to this rule, mostly exempting specific places and activities.