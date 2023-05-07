A 37-year-old Lincoln Marathon record fell Sunday on a warm, pleasant day for runners in the annual race around the Capital City.
Abraham Kipkemei won the men's marathon division in in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 16 seconds. As he crossed the finish line on Stadium Drive, his name was etched into history.
The 45-year-old from Minneapolis broke the event's men marathon record that was set in 1985 when Philip Coppess finished in 2:16:30.
Kipkemei averaged 5:13 per mile to break Coppess' record by 14 seconds and beat second-place finisher Matt Lorenz of Swisher, Iowa by more than 7 minutes.
Lincoln Marathon runners start the race amid smoke from the starting cannon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Hirut Guangul, 31, of Aurora, Colorado, won the women's marathon division with a time of 2:41:51. She averaged 6:11 per mile.
Michael Rathje, 33, was the first Nebraskan to cross the finish line. The Omahan finished fifth with a time of 2:35:05, while Lincoln's Eddie Walters, 30, finished seventh with a time of 2:40:49.
The marathon drew 801 runners, while the half-marathon attracted 3,044 runners.
Lincoln's Noah Rasmussen, 24, won the half-marathon with a time of 1:05:20. Des Moines resident Emma Huston, 28, who won the women's marathon last year, took home top honors in the women's division of the half-marathon on Sunday with a time of 1:18:05.
Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Lincoln Marathon
Lisa Urnaitis, from Arizona (middle), smiles while racing down N 10th St. during the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Fans cheer as racers cross the finish line of the full and half Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Mallary Weingaertner (left) and Leah Bostwick, both from Nebraska, smile while starting their half-marathon treks from Memorial Stadium during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aaron Schaff, from Nebraska, holds up his arms while cheering to the crowd before crossing the finish line of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A trio of fans cheer as racers cross the finish line of the half and full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Hirut Guangul, from Colorado, smiles after being the first woman to cross the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Noah Rasmussen, from Nebraska, smiles after crossing the finish line as the overall winner of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Noah Rasmussen, from Nebraska, raises his arms before crossing the finish line as the overall winner of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
The Nebraska National Guard sets off to the start the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon runners start the race amid smoke from the starting cannon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Kathee Sanchez, 70, races toward the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kevin Partch, from Nebraska, begins his half-marathon trek with the start line falling behind in the distance on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leah Chohon, from Nebraska, races along N 10th St. during the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Stephanie Bertagnoli, from Nebraska, smiles while crossing the finish line after completing the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kathee Sanchez, 70, races toward the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kouassi Occansey, from Nebraska, smiles after crossing the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kouassi Occansey, from Nebraska, races toward the finish line of the full Lincoln Marathon as an American flag waves in the spring wind on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Blake Ziegler, from Nebraska, races toward the finish line of the Lincoln half marathon on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.