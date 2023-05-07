A 37-year-old Lincoln Marathon record fell Sunday on a warm, pleasant day for runners in the annual race around the Capital City.

Abraham Kipkemei won the men's marathon division in in 2 hours, 16 minutes, 16 seconds. As he crossed the finish line on Stadium Drive, his name was etched into history.

The 45-year-old from Minneapolis broke the event's men marathon record that was set in 1985 when Philip Coppess finished in 2:16:30.

Kipkemei averaged 5:13 per mile to break Coppess' record by 14 seconds and beat second-place finisher Matt Lorenz of Swisher, Iowa by more than 7 minutes.

Hirut Guangul, 31, of Aurora, Colorado, won the women's marathon division with a time of 2:41:51. She averaged 6:11 per mile.

Michael Rathje, 33, was the first Nebraskan to cross the finish line. The Omahan finished fifth with a time of 2:35:05, while Lincoln's Eddie Walters, 30, finished seventh with a time of 2:40:49.

The marathon drew 801 runners, while the half-marathon attracted 3,044 runners.

Lincoln's Noah Rasmussen, 24, won the half-marathon with a time of 1:05:20. Des Moines resident Emma Huston, 28, who won the women's marathon last year, took home top honors in the women's division of the half-marathon on Sunday with a time of 1:18:05.

