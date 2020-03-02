Lincoln Marathon finish line moving from Memorial Stadium as turf is replaced

The Lincoln Marathon finish line won't be at midfield in Memorial Stadium this year, but it isn't moving far.

Instead, the adjacent Ed Weir Track will reprise its role as the finish line one final time, according to the Lincoln Track Club. From the race's inception in 1978 through 1999, the track served as the finish for both the 13.1-mile and 26.2-mile races.

The remainder of the course is unchanged.

Nebraska Athletics will replace the turf at Memorial Stadium following the Spring Game on April 18, necessitating the temporary shift in the finish line. This year's marathon occurs May 3.

"UNL Athletics recognizes the importance and impact of this running event to the Lincoln community and offered up the adjacent outdoor track as an alternative finishing venue for 2020," Lincoln Track Club President Glen Moss said in a statement. "This will be a last opportunity to come see where it all began 42 years ago."

This marks the final year of the Ed Weir Track, which will be torn out to make way for the $155 million football training complex set to open in 2022. The Nebraska track team will move to a new facility north of the Devaney Sports Center on Innovation Campus.